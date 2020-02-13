It turns out that Goonies never say they die. Fox brings the classic from 1985 to the small screen, albeit in a very unexpected way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has ordered a pilot for The Goonies. However, the focus is on a replacement teacher who teams up with three students to recreate the original film.

Sarah Watson, who previously wrote for The Bold Type and Parenthood, will write the script, with Superbad director Greg Mottola leading the project.

The story focuses on Stella Cooper, a woman who hides a secret, leaves New York and returns to her dilapidated hometown. When she started working as a replacement, she was inspired by three students who want to do a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies.

The original Goonies were an all-star cast of film talent from the 1980s. It was directed by Richard Donner, wrote Chris Columbus and is based on a story by Steven Spielberg. The story follows a group of children in Astoria, Oregon, who, to save one of their family homes from foreclosure, find a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure in search of the legendary one-eyed Willy’s fortune.

It was a huge success during its first theatrical release and has maintained its status as a beloved cult classic. It was even selected by the Library of Congress for storage in the United States National Film Registry in 2017.

Given the film’s continued popularity, this is not the first time that there has been talk of visiting the property again over the years. Corey Feldman, who appeared as Clark “Mouth” Devereaux in the original film, had written treatment for a sequel with Sean Astin, who played Mikey Walsh.

The two had even turned to the Spielberg, Columbus and Donner trio, although Feldman quickly realized that it was unlikely to actually happen, also because they “cannot get everyone to agree on a single idea” ,

“I would say the chances of it happening at this point in time are very slim now that Richard Donner is about 80 years old,” he told Us Weekly. “It’s not like it used to be when he can fire a movie here every few years … I know he has it in him. He still has a lot of energy. He’s moving. He’s good.”

As early as October, Feldman admitted that no progress had been made with him and Astin’s pitch. Which is too bad, because co-star Josh Brolin would love to do it.