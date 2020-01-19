advertisement

Following similar initiatives by Mozilla’s Firefox and Apple’s Safari, Google is trying to stop supporting third-party cookies in its Chrome browser.

Unlike its competitors, Google will take a multi-stage approach that takes about two years instead of abruptly cutting support.

Support for third-party cookies is being replaced by a plethora of new solutions and technologies that continue to enable features such as signing in, but are intended to improve user privacy and not affect publisher earnings. Advertisers can still target different audiences, but they cannot target specific people.

The technology world sees this as the first step towards a “radical change” in the way ad tracking and data protection work. There is also a possibility that this will lead to completely new opportunities for persecution, but it remains to be seen.

“This is our strategy to revise the standards of the web and protect privacy by default,” Chrome technical director Justin Schuh told TechCrunch. “A lot of value has been placed on third-party cookies, and this is certainly one of the tracking mechanisms. However, this is only a tracking mechanism that we are challenging because users are paying attention to this mechanism.”

Preventing fingerprints seems to be another thing that Google focuses on with the laser. The Verge believes that this is why Google is unwilling to cut support with immediate effect. This would only “encourage bad actors to switch to more difficult fingerprinting methods”.

