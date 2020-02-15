Google Maps has redrawn the boundaries of the world, which look different depending on the perspective of the user. The popular search engine shows Kashmir’s outline as a dotted line that recognizes “strife” from outside India, a leading American daily reported.

According to the Washington Post, “The borders on Google Kashmir’s online maps show it to be completely under Indian control. Elsewhere, users see the outline of the region as a dotted line that recognizes the dispute. “

Kashmir appears to be controversial from Pakistan, while it appears from India as part of India, the Post report said, adding that “Google Maps is changing controversial borders based on the country you are looking from.”

In response to the Post report, a company spokesman said: “Google is pursuing a consistent, global policy to fairly present controversial regions and features and to represent the controversial or claimed nations’ claims on its global domain.

“This does not confirm or confirm the position that is being taken by any party. Products that have been localized in the local domain, such as B. maps.google.co.in, show the position of this country according to the mandate of local laws. “

“We strive to provide our users with the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and most accurate maps. We carry out border updates based on data from our providers as soon as new or more accurate data from relevant sources become available or the geopolitical conditions change. As we did for the state of Telangana in 2014, ”the Google employee told PTI.

According to the Post report, “From Argentina to the United Kingdom to Iran, the borders of the world look different depending on where you look at them from.” This is because Google – and other online map makers – are simply changing them. “

Google’s corporate mission is to “organize the world’s information,” but also to adapt it to their will, according to the Post report. With a market share of around 80 percent for mobile maps and over a billion users, Google Maps has a huge impact on people’s perception of the world.

The company is headquartered in California and decision-making on maps is often kept secret, even for some of those who work every day to design their digital atlases, the Post report said.

“It is influenced not only by history and local laws, but also by the changing moods of diplomats, policy makers and their own leaders,” said the report, in which the people familiar with the matter on condition of Anonymity can be cited.

Google Maps was introduced 15 years ago and is one of the most used and well-known products for the search engine giant.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.