Google has updated its search engine for records

Dataset Search, Google’s search engine for large amounts of data, has received some new features as it leaves beta status and becomes a full service.

Dataset Search started in September 2018 and now includes new filters that allow users to search around 25 million records.

Institutions such as governments, universities and laboratories publish a large amount of data on the Internet. This data is often difficult to find with available search engines. However, when open source metadata tags are added to the website, the dataset is indexed by the new search engine.

Google declined to provide accurate usage data for the tool, but said that “hundreds of thousands of users” have tested the tool since its launch. The feedback from the scientific community is “overall positive”.

Natasha Noy, a researcher who developed the tool, told The Verge that most data repositories are “very responsive”. She added that the introduction of the tool means that older scientific institutions are considering the idea of ​​”more serious publication of metadata”.

“For example [the renowned trade journal] Nature is changing its guidelines to require the exchange of data with suitable metadata,” said Noy.

New features include filters that allow users to search for specific types of files, such as: B. according to tables, pictures or text. Users can also search for data from specific regions and filter by copyright status.

