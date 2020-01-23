Google finds serious security holes in Apple's web browser

advertisement

Google has helped Apple fix serious bugs that plagued its Safari web browser.

Google engineers discovered several security holes that hackers used to track users’ surfing behavior. For irony, the vulnerabilities were discovered in a tool designed to protect users’ privacy. The vulnerabilities allowed potential hackers to get sensitive information about users’ browsing habits.

advertisement

The tool in question is called Intelligent Tracking Prevention and was affected by five different vulnerabilities. Google is expected to publish a report shortly detailing the shortcomings. So far, the error was caused by Safari “implicitly storing information about the websites visited by users”.

Hackers could “create a permanent fingerprint that follows the user on the web”. Other errors “could show what individual users were looking for on search engine pages”.

Google’s engineers discovered the shortcomings in late August last year, and Apple publicly announced a solution in December. Google has not yet commented on the matter.

advertisement