As part of a restructuring, Google will cut an unspecified number of jobs in its cloud computing business in the hope of improving operations and improving its reputation in the booming market.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a “small number of jobs” will be eliminated on Friday and new jobs will be found for those affected.

“We recently shared organizational changes with a handful of teams that will improve the way we market, collaborate, and connect with customers in all industries around the world,” a Google spokesman told MarketWatch via email -Mail sent declaration. “We made the difficult but necessary decision to inform a small number of employees that their roles would be canceled. We work across the company with our internal mobility teams to help those affected and hope to offer them new roles in the company. “

Changes in the cloud business result from Google’s attempt to gain a foothold in the market leader Amazon.com Inc.

and Microsoft Corp.

This month, Google reported $ 8.9 billion in annual Google Cloud revenue, a 53% increase from 2018 and a doubling of total revenue in 2017. According to Alphabet, the annual cloud execution rate is $ 10 billion , The cloud business was also the area where most employees were hired during the quarter, said Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat during a conference call with analysts.

However, growth pales compared to Amazon Web Services, which posted fourth-quarter operating income of $ 2.6 billion, two-thirds of Amazon’s total profit, with sales of $ 9.95 billion. Microsoft’s total cloud revenue, including Azure and servers, was $ 11.9 billion, compared to $ 9.38 billion last year. Azure grew 62%.

On Thursday, Thomas Kurian, chief executive of Google Cloud, Oracle Corp.

To manage the division a year ago, the company is targeting five industries: retail, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, and manufacturing.

“When we develop these industry-specific solutions, they are very differentiated,” Kurian said at the Goldman Sachs conference in San Francisco. “Nobody has this ability and that enables us to sell not only to IT, but also to business owners.”