advertisement

Google wants to help protect your passwords, and its new tool makes it easy.

This Google Cloud service, called Secret Manager, helps users save passwords, certificates and API keys. It is designed as a centralized solution, as a unified place for keeping secrets.

advertisement

“Many applications require credentials to connect to a database, API keys to access a service, or certificates to authenticate,” said Google advocate Seth Vargo and product manager Matt Driscoll.

“Managing and securing access to these secrets is often hampered by secret spread, poor visibility, or lack of integration.”

Google has developed a similar tool called Berglas in the past – an open source command-line service. Berglas users can easily migrate their passwords to the new offer.

Other notable features of Secret Manager include automatic and user-managed replication policies, world-class versioning, least privilege policy, audit logging, and VPC service control.

“Security plays a central role in modern software development. We are happy to help you make your environment more secure by adding secrets to our existing Google Cloud security product portfolio,” said Google.

“With Secret Manager, you can easily manage, monitor, and access secrets such as API keys and credentials in Google Cloud.”

More details about the new tool can be found here.

advertisement