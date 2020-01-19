Google announces the schedule for turning off Chrome apps

advertisement

As early as 2016, Google announced that Chrome Apps should be abolished. The web has evolved significantly since 2013, when the apps were first introduced.

The technology company has now drawn up a precise schedule that specifies when the individual parts of the ecosystem will be disconnected from the network.

As of March 2020, no new apps will be accepted in the Google Chrome Web Store. This is the first step in the step-by-step process.

Support for Windows, Mac, and Linux for regular users ends in June, but for business and education users, it ends by the end of the year.

Users of the consumer version of Chrome OS will lose access to the apps in June 2021, while users of the enterprise upgrade will have access for another year.

Existing Chrome apps will be updated by June 2022.

“Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms,” ​​the company said.

“Maintaining a robust extension ecosystem is critical to Chrome’s mission. We strive to provide a useful extension platform that can customize the browsing experience for all users.”

The Chrome Apps migration website provides developers with all the resources and information they need to manage the transition.

