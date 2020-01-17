advertisement

Good Trouble will find Callie and Mariana again: Freeform has renewed the Fosters spinoff for season 3, as TVLine has learned. The announcement was made Friday on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

The Dramedy, led by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, is currently in the middle of their second season, which only resumed on January 15th. As the second season continues, the relationship between Callie and Mariana is in bad shape after Callie recently decided to move in with her boyfriend Jamie. Meanwhile, Alice (Sherry Cola) balances her love life with a stand-up comedy, Davia (Emma Hunton) discovers that the education system may be broken, and Dennis (Josh Pence) finds a new way to deal with his depression, among other things ,

The December 2019 Christmas special was also an eventful one for the Foster clan. Noah Centineo returned briefly as Jesus, who revealed that he had been engaged to high school lover Emma (Amanda Leighton), while Callie and Jamie seemed to be getting closer to this milestone themselves.

“We’ll find out. I’ll say that,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine about the potential engagement of Jamie and Callie. “(Jamie) does have a ring. It may not be like that now, but it could be soon. We will definitely answer these questions in (season) 2B. ‘

Johnson also teased that “we have someone” The Fosters We stood in the second season before returning and added with a laugh that “I don’t want to tell you who”.

New episodes of Good effort Air on Wednesdays at 10 / 9c; Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the third season.

