The Norwegian trio Great News is a well-kept indie secret. The band, which hails from the far north, makes high-performing pop rock that is inevitably catchy.

This is especially true for Great News’ latest single, “Greedy Little Things”. The single is the first look at the band’s second LP, Now and Them, which will make its debut on April 17, would make Julian Casablancas proud.

“Some of my best friends annoyed me because I never listened to The Strokes so well at the time,” Great News singer Even Kjelby told the American songwriter. “So I started with a direct riff that reminded me of their early stuff. That’s how the song came about. “

“The best writing sessions are when the whole band is assembled and a song is happening as we go on,” continued Kjelby. “We recorded” Greedy Little Things “in our studio and then went to the studio of our dear friend Matias Tellez, mixed it and recorded the drums. It was a very plug and play session, we loved it! “

“‘Greedy trifles’ are a hymn to today’s youth culture – they touch the vices of materialism, the downside of minimalism, and happiness on the road, not to a set goal that is often imposed by others,” said Fancy PR American songwriter ,

Listen to Great News’ new single “Greedy Little Things” below: