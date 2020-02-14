Good Morning Britain is a hotbed of fiery debate, lots of opinions and one or two unusual walks.

But this time it was host Ben Shephard who threatened to cancel the show after getting “grief” from one of the guests.

The ITV presenter told viewers that he had “enough” after a section with political commentators Iain Dale and Ayesha Hazarika.

The talks included the reshuffle and the dismissal of British employees by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When the segment came to an end, Ben couldn’t help but deal with Iain a little. He thanked him for staying until the end of the discussion after he left the live news program dramatically last week.

Ben was fed up with guest Iain digging for him

(Image: ITV)

GMB co-host Kate had spoken about the incident earlier when she said, “The last time we were here, Iain, you didn’t want to stay, did you? But it’s okay, you’re back!”

Iain replied, “Apparently I stormed. I thought I was actually pretty calm.”

Then at the end of the section, Ben said, “Thank you for coming to us, Ayesha. Thank you for staying, Iain,” Ben said to a round of light laughter from the two guests and co-host Kate Garraway.

It was Iain who stormed last week

(Image: ITV)

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

However, it was Ben who ended up losing when Iain joked back, “A pleasure as always,” before claiming Ben hadn’t defended him.

The Tipping Point star struck back and said, “I did it! Don’t worry about it, yes, I did it. Don’t give me any more grief.”

Then when he got up from his chair, Ben threw his papers down and exclaimed, “You’re starting again, you understand! Right, I’ve had enough. I’m going …”

Ben quickly sat back down as they all laughed at his mini-strop and Kate said, “Much more will come. We’ll all get back. Don’t go anywhere.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV on weekdays from 6 a.m.