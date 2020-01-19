advertisement

Becomes noble

Good brew! There are now 129 breweries in London

The number of breweries in London has increased by 115 over the past decade. Image: Five points

Hi! Apparently London is now crowded with 129 working breweries.

On his award-winning website, beer lover Des de Moor revealed the dizzying number that shot up from nine breweries in the Greater London area in 2006 (eight breweries.)

Thanks Thurston this is really interesting. Shows that the little Firkin Summit is really clear and also how consistent the recent growth has been up to last year. https://t.co/o0IhWolrxN

– Des de Moor (@desdemoor) January 9, 2020

It’s strange to think that the concept of craft beer 14 years ago was relatively unknown in these areas, and that Meantime was really the only London setup that could claim to make craft beer at all (though please can’t convince us of it) We want to leave the office tonight to define craft beer.

Image: Gypsy hill brewing Co

Things got mixed up in the 2010s when Beavertown, Fourpure, and Camden Town surfaced (and all later sold to major manufacturers). London’s breweries have grown by 115 over the past decade. We swear we drink more West Coast APA these days than tap water.

A turning point in history is that Stalwarts like Fuller, who have been brewing beer in London since 1845, began marketing their own craft beers to climb the wave in the city’s converted garages and railway arches, which are haunted by tiny outfits becomes.

Fuller has been in the business for 175 years, but only recently started tinkering. Picture: Fullers

The question we keep hearing (and asking) is whether we have reached the top brewery. It is true that some breweries have dropped out of the race (Late Knights, Earl’s and UBrew, to name a few). The growth rate also appears to be slowing.

Wild Card is part of the burgeoning Walthamstow Beer Mile. Picture: Wild Card

On the other hand, we have only officially reached the top brewery when this number begins to decrease. And even though we only have (!) Six new breweries between 2018 and 19, we know that more are on the way. Take the plans for the Walthamstow Beer Mile. Even for those Londoners who don’t drink alcohol, there are breweries like Big Drop that aren’t dedicated to juicy brews.

There is a problem with this investigation – another brewery opens within a week or two and it is out of date.

