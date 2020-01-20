Goliath clinically enough to send Borris-Ileigh home on their shields

advertisement

Perhaps there are more lively incarnations of optimism than a map hunter snooping around Gill’s Corner and surrounding area for reserve tickets to the All-Ireland club final, but none of them immediately comes to mind.

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS: Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrate with the Tommy Moore Cup after the victory over Borris-Ileigh in the AIB All-Ireland SHCC final at Croke Park. Image: Sam Barnes

Markers of an event on a smaller scale than those of the high summer were evident even as Croke Park approached, from the light touch on Jones’ Road to the (relative) tranquility of the hotel across the street from the stadium. If that tout was able to make a profit at Borris-Ileigh versus Ballyhale Shamrocks (attended by 25,000 spectators), he would have to opt for the Water Into Wine Party.

This is not to denigrate the club final. Saying the games of Sunday – and those of Saturday – offer a welcome tonic for an association that now seems to be at odds most of the time and is a cliché to almost every number, but no less true. The fact that none of the clubs on display came from urban areas seemed to underline that an interesting comparison could have been made to determine which of the two villages was the emptiness on Sunday afternoon.

Both Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh came to play, as they said a long time ago in Jerry Maguire. In the opening phase, Borris tested Michael Fennelly with one shoulder, and as the ball swung to the other side, his brother called Colin “keeper James McCormack into action. All in the first minute. In operation.

Before the game, much attention was paid to Brendan Maher’s performances for Borris: the Tipperary star was the driving force in his progress from the side to the final, played as a nominal centerback but reached up as necessary, a kind of Franz Beckenbauer in a white helmet.

But would he pick up TJ Reid for the All-Ireland or just stay in his general job? Long before the game, Maher himself helpfully pointed out the range of attack options that Ballyhale enjoyed, and on Sunday he played with the freedom to roam the field again.

Borris benefited. She led early, and Ballyhale missed the team scores. After ten minutes, however, the Kilkenny side acclimatized to the polar accuracy of the day and turned the screw: in the middle of the first half, they hit four points in a row to extend to a lead they would never give up. During that time, both Maher and Dan McCormack collected yellow cards while Ballyhale drove in the middle of the defense of the Tipperary.

The difference? In the first half of the injury time, Borris smelled half of a possible chance that might have been a goal – not promising than that – but missed. Ballyhale found TJ Reid from the puckout, pointing from long, long distance: 0-10 to 0-6.

In the second half, Ballyhale took the pressure off when Borris made the mistake that blew away the confidence of a team: shot after shot fell into Dean Mason’s leg, the Ballyhale keeper not even ashamed by a low winter sun while the Canal End- stand him in a reassuring shadow.

Given the two men outside him in numbers 3 and 6 jerseys had seven All-Ireland senior medals in their pocket (county medals, that is, we can’t even count club silver), the story was itself in the queue past an expected line . Experience beats newcomers, brave triers fall short on the side that has seen everything.

Borris-Ileigh decided to stray from the script to improvisation with immediate results. In the last ten minutes, while Jerry Kelly and Brendan Maher took the lead, they reduced the Ballyhale lead to two. On the other hand they might have won, but on the other hand they hadn’t had to deal with TJ Reid.

FLY FORM: Ballyhale Shamrocks ’TJ Reid in action against Kevin Maher of Borris-Ileigh during the SHC final on Ireland in Croke Park. Reid ended with a game-high eight points to lead the Kilkenny side to glory. Image: Seb Daly / Sports file

It is no surprise that Reid was the man who achieved the last two points for Ballyhale, because that was the moment when those two points were most needed. You could say that his performance was a reflection of that of his team: he didn’t completely dominate the game, but when he had to intervene he was irresistible. His last point was a free one, but his second to last was the score of a leader: Reid was decisive and goal-oriented and took the lead when another player might have left the ball to his teammate and found the target when the score was needed .

The game ended when Borris was still hunting an equalizer, not surprisingly. And with Brendan Maher looking for the leveling goal, not surprising. However, it should not be that way. Ballyhale was not fully clinical, but they were clinical enough.

“Ah sure, we are disappointed, of course, after losing a final over Ireland there are no easy words,” said Borris manager Johnny Kelly.

“But you really have to honor Ballyhale. They are first and foremost an exceptional club, and the fact that they have just reached their eighth All-Ireland final (win), I mean with bewildering thoughts when you think about what they have achieved.

“The only thing I can really add is my heartfelt congratulations to Michael Fennelly and all the Ballyhale boys. It is a bitter disappointment for Borris-Ileigh, a small club that has seen an enormous rise in the last two years.

“I hope that in the last few weeks and again today they have given some value for money.”

They did that. Borris-Ileigh’s pedigree goes back decades and it was good to see the great Jimmy Finn at the Croke Park Hotel before the game: his clubmates went on their shields on Sunday and refused to accept the defeat until the final whistle. What else do you want? What else would you expect?

Thanks to the champions. Wilt Chamberlain hardly had the men of Ballyhale, Knockmoylan and Knocktopher in mind when he said that no one is rooting for Goliath, but a club that collects back-to-back All-Ireland titles creates a powerful image in the minds of opponents.

However, manager Henry Shefflin kept things in perspective after the game and paid tribute to the late Eugene Aylward, the Shamrocks player who died in a car accident last year: gave them that want and desire.

“We had a photo in Eoin’s jersey last year (Eoin Doyle, who died in 2018) and, as you probably know, Eugene’s shirt, number 19, has not been seen all year.

“But it’s inside them in the dressing room and we have a photo with that sweater and the cup – I think that’s a great reflection of what the boys wanted to achieve today.”

Shefflin paid tribute to these players for the way they had tackled the Borris-Ileigh attack late and with ease handled questions about the future of Michael Fennelly.

He then moved on to more general issues: “I know that there is currently a lot of negativity in the press about the GAA and calendars and such, but I have to acknowledge it today …” The Doyle and Aylward family and the Cullen family. Eoin Doyle and Eugene’s family were offered tickets by the GAA, a box, and they are all there together, I am certainly very emotional and sad that their two boys are not there – but I think it was a great sign according to the GAA .

“That’s what makes it special. We can pay attention here and there, but behind all this, when they had those tragedies, when Borris-Ileigh had their tragedies, who do you turn to? You turn to your friends in the GAA community. “

It was a fitting reminder of the wider context, even when the details of the game were being dissected. Everything that happens in Gaelic games – in every sport – exists on its own and also as part of the larger carpet, a lesson that has been learned hard in recent years by both Ballyhale and Borris-Ileigh.

Under those conditions, an accurate reading of the conditions of Sunday’s competition would shed light on many unexpected areas – in modern life in Ireland and in modern life in rural Ireland, sadness and resilience and community spirit, family and pain and the restorative power of a day out at the competition with the people you know best.

Thanks to the ticket representative for trying to get more people to see it all. He did God’s work.

