Rory McIlroy’s return to the world’s leading golfer highlights the OWGR, writes Kevin Markham.

IT’S ALONE: Rory McIlroy was number one in the world on seven different occasions between 2012 and 2015, for a total of 95 weeks. Now he is on the summit for the eighth time. Picture: Brian Rothmüller

With Rory McIlroy returning to number 1 golf player in the world this week, it is worth challenging the readers of this newspaper who have achieved this coveted position since the leaderboard was introduced in 1986.

Take a minute and think. How many can you name?

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) was introduced in 1986 to assess and rank the performance of professional male golfers. It is endorsed by the four majors and six major professional tours.

It was introduced when it became increasingly difficult for Q&A to attract the top golfers who split their time between these different tours. The player ranking system has been in existence since 1968 and was developed by sports agent Mark McCormack.

These unofficial rankings were published in McCormack’s World of Professional Golf Annual. It is therefore no accident that he became the first chair of the International Advisory Committee, which oversaw the official OWGR rankings.

The first list ever made was published just before the 1986 Masters tournament.

There were 23 world rankings between then and now. More than you thought, yes?

The first number one was Bernhard Langer. The shortest rule period was in 1997 by Tom Lehman, who was only number one week. Nobody will be surprised by the golfer who finished first for longer than anyone else: Tiger Woods completed a total of 683 weeks, with its longest time of 281 weeks between June 2005 and October 2010. Let us not forget that Pádraig Harrington won three has majors between 2007 and 2008, but it wasn’t enough to push Woods off the top. Indeed, Pádraig’s highest rank was in July 2008 when he finished third.

It is also not surprising that no other player has regained first place more than Woods – eleven times – even though it is surpassed by Greg Norman, who was the top golfer for 331 weeks and thus the second strongest number 1 golfer.

Interestingly, Tiger’s first trip to the top lasted exactly one week and Greg Norman took first place.

Unfortunately, the OWGR list doesn’t go far enough to include people like Nicklaus, Watson, and Palmer (let alone Hogan, Snead, Jones, Hagen, and Mangrum), but even since 1986, adjustments have been made to the way in which the rankings are calculated.

It can distort things in the strangest way. Just look at Rory’s rise this week … after not hitting a single shot to get there. Also think of Luke Donald, who, despite missing major or runner-up titles in 2011, held the top position for 40 weeks thanks to his constant performance. He won five tournaments during his time at the top, while his best result with the majors at the 2012 Open Championship was 5th.

Staying at the top can be notoriously difficult. Luke Donald swapped first place with McIlroy seven times in 12 weeks, starting on March 4, 2012 when Rory won the Honda Classic. McIlroy last recovered against Donald on August 12 when he won his first PGA championship. Rory had another ding dong with Jordan Spieth in 2015, who changed places four times in just five weeks. Number one seems fleeting … just ask Tom Lehman.

Rory was number one seven times between 2012 and 2015, for a total of 95 weeks. Now he is back in first place for the eighth time and if he can hold this position for three weeks, he will pass Nick Faldo’s 97 week record. He is the third longest owner of the first slot. On the other hand, Dustin Johnson is 91 weeks old and on his heels.

There are two things that got people’s attention when Rory climbs back up. The first is that it was four years and four months since Rory was last at the top of the rankings. Not surprisingly, this is a record, despite Greg Norman’s three-year and four-month interval. All others can be measured in weeks and months.

The second of course focuses on Rory returning to first place without even hitting a shot. This is because Brooks Koepka finished 17th at controversial Saudi International, in which Rory did not want to participate. As a result, you may be wondering how the classification criteria work.

The points are awarded by 23 eligible golf tours from around the world. Golfers receive points based on their final target position and the strength of the field. So far, so good. The leaderboard also uses a two-year consecutive format in which the points are awarded for each tournament for a period of 13 weeks in order to focus more on recent achievements.

After that everything gets a little complicated. Let’s put it this way: In order to regain first place, Rory moved from 0.2 points behind Koepka to 0.03 points ahead of him.

That is three hundredths of a point. Talk about sharing hair.

And what about tiger in all of this? Despite his fall to the 1,199. Platz der Welt in December 2017 is now in sixth place again. Will he ever regain first place? Probably not. His days of domination are over (his last time as number one in May 2014) as the top spot is now a battleground for the young generation.

Let’s put it this way: when Tiger first became number one in June 1997, Rory McIlroy was eight years old, Brooks Koepka seven years old, Jon Rahm two years old and Justin Thomas four years old. These are the four best golfers today.

There are so many talents that it is suspected that tiger-like dominance is unlikely to repeat itself.

On the other hand, they probably said the same thing after Greg Norman. How do you cope with this list? How many of the 23 golfers from nine countries did you get? Did you remember Nick Price? Martin Kaymer? Ian Woosnam?

The 23 from start to finish are: Bernhard Langer (three weeks in total), Seve Ballesteros (61), Greg Norman (331), Nick Faldo (97), Ian Woosnam (50), Fred Couples (16), Nick Price (44 ), Tom Lehman (one), Tiger Woods (683), Ernie Els (nine), David Duval (15), Vijay Singh (32), Lee Westwood (22), Martin Kaymer (eight), Luke Donald (56)) , Rory McIlroy (95), Adam Scott (11), Jordan Spieth (26), Jason Day (51), Dustin Johnson (91), Justin Thomas (four), Justin Rose (13), Brooks Koepka (47).

And save yourself a thought for Phil Mickelson, who has spent 270 weeks at number two on the list since 2001 … and won five majors (after Luke Donald’s blank sheet) without ever reaching first place.

The last word should go to Rory McIlroy.

Back at the 2017 Golf World Championships, McIlroy was number three in the world.

He was asked what it means to be number one in the world.

“I think for a lot of people it’s an ego thing. It’s not that I make more money because I’m number one or 39 in the world, but it’s just nice to say that you’re in what You do are the best in the world. “

