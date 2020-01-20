Golf croquette is gaining popularity in the Southland sport

advertisement

Pat Hourston plays a shot while Ken Dowling, left, Margaret Stevenson and Fran Gibson watch the Queens Park Croquet Club in Invercargill.

A faster version of croquet has saved the sport from dying in Southland.

The introduction of golf croquette in New Zealand 10 years ago took a while before it got a grip on Southland. Over the past five years, however, it has brought newcomers to the sport, including former golfers and bowlers.

The number of registered players in the province has risen in the last five years from around 40 to 93. The Invercargill Queens Park Croquet Club had 10 or 12 players in 2015 and was now at 33.

The traditional croquet game lasts at least two and a half hours, unlike golf croquet games that end within 40 minutes.

Fran Gibson, president of Croquet Southland, said that one reason for some senior ex-golfers and bowlers golf croquet was that they should not stoop.

She added that Sport Southland helped promote golf croquet and encouraged people to become members of croquet clubs.

Margaret Stevenson, 87, said golf croquet was an easy form of exercise for her.

“Otherwise I would sit at home or in the garden. The [golf croquet] brings me outside and meets people.”

She can play three golf croquet games, well within the timeframe of an association croquette game.

Pat Hourston, 89, said the speed at completing golf croquet games and not stooping made the sport enjoyable for her.

New Zealand golf croquet received international attention earlier this month when NZ won the 2020 GC World Team Championships in Nelson. The Kiwis were the defenders of the title after winning the title in England in 2016.

