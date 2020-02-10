The Golden State Warriors competed against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday and had planned something special for the fans present. In honor of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, every fan who took part in the game received a special jersey with the numbers 8, 24 and 2. No. 8 and No. 24 were the numbers that Bryant wore during his time with the Lakers, and # 2 was what his daughter Gianna wore for her Team Mamba basketball team. Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people outside the Los Angeles region on January 26.

The reason the Warriors paid homage to Bryant on Saturday was because they have been on the east coast for the past two weeks. As it was the first home game since the helicopter crashed, the Warriors made every effort to honor the legend of the Lakers and his daughter. In addition to the shirts, Bryant and the names of the victims of the crash were shown on the video board in the Chase Center. And Warriors star Steph Curry wore a Bryant No. 24 jersey.

The entire NBA has honored Bryant in some way, in some form, or in some form. The Lakers held a special ceremony last week before their first home game after the accident. LeBron James spoke to the crowd and made an emotional speech.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” said James. “From the time I was in high school when I watched him from afar, I got into this league when I was 18, and I watched him up close, all the struggles we had during my career was one thing we did always shared the determination to just want to win, just want to be great, the fact that I’m here now means so much to me, and I want to continue his legacy with my teammates, not just this year, but as long as possible play this basketball game that we love because that would be Kobe Bryant. In the words of Kobe Bryant: “Mamba out.” But in the words of us, don’t forget. Live on, brother. “

The city of Los Angels will hold a public memorial service for all nine victims of the crash at the Staples Center on February 24.