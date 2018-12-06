Golden Globes: Yes, A Star Is Born competes as a drama and not as a musical. Here's why.

advertisement

There is even more confusion this year – namely because the hit film “A Star Is Born” competes as a drama rather than in a comedy / music competition. Already a leader, the film received five nominations on Thursday morning: Best Drama, Actor (Bradley Cooper), Actress (Lady Gaga), Director (Cooper) and Original Song (“Shallow”).

While the Warner Bros. studio could have submitted the film in a category of its choice, the leaders of Golden Globes made the final decision. They clearly agreed.

On the surface, the drama category makes little sense. Does the film not start and end with a concert and contain many songs in between, driven by music? The definition of a musical according to the terms and conditions of Golden Globes is “a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to the spoken dialogue to drive the plot forward.” That sounds like “A Star Is Born”.

This is the fourth version of the film. and while the first made its debut in 1937 before the globes were invented, the second and third remake competed in the comedy / music category. In 1955, James Mason and Judy Garland won the best actor and best actress award. In 1976 the film won the best comedy / musical along with the score, the original song (“Evergreen”), the actor (Kris Kristofferson) and the actress (Barbra Streisand).

Many forecasters have already wondered where the film really belongs. Some pointed out that while the category of drama is strange, it is not The far from considering the history of the film. Joyce Eng of Gold Derby said: “There is a solid reason why” A Star Is Born “is also seen as a drama – because it is one. So that we don’t forget, the original from 1937 was not a musical but a romantic drama about the opposing career paths of a couple. All three versions below are romantic dramas in which people sing songs. “

“Musicals have a heightened sense of reality, but ‘A Star Is Born’ is full of realism – the hell, Cooper has set itself the goal of filming the concert scenes live at real concerts (Coachella, Glastonbury and Stagecoach), learning to play the guitar and dropping His voice is an entire octave long to enhance the authenticity of the film, ”Eng argued. “A film about musicians can be a musical, but it’s not the same as a musical.”

Elena Nicolaou of Refinery29 pointed out that the film “is not even a conventional musical, since the characters in the film do not express their feelings in spontaneous songs, which in turn promotes the narrative. Technically,” A Star Is Born “is a diegetic musical – all songs exist in the “real world”.

Ultimately, it’s a strategic move by the studio, and it believes the film has a better chance of winning – and drama wins could create much needed momentum for the Oscars. Lady Gaga competes against Glenn Close (“The Woman”), Nicole Kidman (“The Destroyer”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) And Rosamund Pike (“A Private”) in a career-defining performance ” Although Close is hard to beat, it’s easy to imagine that Globes voters would prefer the much more lively “A Star Is Born”.

Cooper will face Willem Dafoe (“At the Gate of Eternity”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”). He has received a lot of attention for learning to sing and his extensive work with a vocal coach and could easily win this trophy. Cooper, who made his directorial debut, faces a tougher competition in the category of the best directors with Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”). Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”).

Meanwhile, “A Star Is Born” is far from the only category that raises eyebrows: music-centered “Bohemian Rhapsody” also competes as a drama, while not all comic “Green Book” and “The Favorite” compete as comedies.

