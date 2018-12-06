Golden Globes Nominations 2019: Complete list of nominees

advertisement

“The Favorite”, “Green Book” and “A Star Is Born”, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s commercial and critical hit, each received five nominations, including top acting and film awards.

And voters didn’t ignore the massive sensations at the box office. “Black Panther” received three nominations (best original song, score and dramatic film) and “Crazy Rich Asians” was nominated for best musical or comedy film and for best actress (Constance Wu).

“Mary Poppins Returns”, which is also not yet in the cinemas nationwide, received four nominations, including the consideration of the main actors Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

advertisement

And only men are nominated for the best director in a movie, almost a year after Natalie Portman made the headlines for introducing this category of “purely male nominees” during the ceremony.

The nominations leave some questions unanswered: Will “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, who cleaned up at the Emmys and Golden Globes 2018, perform another sweep in the three categories in which they are nominated? Are cash register disappointments like “Green Book” favorites? Can any song beat the memorable “shallow”? Does another supporting actress in “Sharp Objects” have a chance against Patricia Clarkson?

Andy Samberg (NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Sandra Oh (nominated for BBC America’s “Killing Eve” for Best Dramatic Actress in the TV category) will host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC on January 6th.

This post is updated regularly with immediate analysis. Update to update.

NOMINATIONS BY MOVEMENT IMAGE

“The Favorite” – 5

“A star is born” – 5

“BlacKkKlansman” – 4th

“Mary Poppins Returns” – 4

“Black Panther” – 3rd

“If Beale Street could speak” – 3

The list of nominations for the Golden Globes 2019:

Best film, drama

“If Beale Street could talk”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The smash hit “A Star Is Born” has garnered the best nominations since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and “Black Panther”, which broke box office records and earned more than a billion dollars, has changed the industry Watched superhero films. Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Speak”) won this award in 2017 for his last film, “Moonlight”, and “BlacKkKlansman” was framed as Spike Lee’s comeback. The only surprising nominee is “Bohemian Rhapsody”, who rose at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics. Many assumed early on that it would keep up in the comedy or musical category.

Best actress in a movie, drama

Glenn Close, “The Woman”

Lady Gaga, “A star is born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy: “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: “Can you ever forgive me?” Considered one of Melissa McCarthy’s first dramatic projects, while “A Star Is Born” was Lady Gaga’s debut feature film. On the other hand, we have experienced dramatic film actresses Glenn Close and Nicole Kidman. Rosamund Pike falls somewhere in the middle, and “A Private War” finally gives her another chance to showcase the acting skills that “Gone Girl” has proven. It’s a tight race.

Best actor in a movie, drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At the Gate of Eternity”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Lucas Hedges, “boy deleted”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is probably the less exciting category for Bradley Cooper, who also received a directorial nomination for his debut film. Dafoe’s appearance as the much younger Vincent Van Gogh is said to be one of his best, and Rami Malek’s portrayal of Freddie Mercury is the only element of the “Bohemian Rhapsody” that almost everyone agreed that they worked well. This is the first Golden Globe nomination for John David Washington and Lucas Hedges. Another tight race.

Best film, comedy or musical

“Mary Poppins Returns”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: “Mary Poppins Returns ”and“ Vice ”aren’t in theaters yet, but both have promising actors – Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the first; Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell in the latter – and stories that are likely to evoke entirely different types of nostalgia. “The Favorite” was described as Yorgos Lanthimos’ most accessible film, while “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Green Book” were both crowd pullers.

Best actor in a film, comedy or musical

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: In “Stan and Ollie”, which will be released in cinemas after Christmas, the general public still has to see or hear a lot about John C. Reilly. The other nominees are no big surprises: even critics who did not like the “Green Book” praised Viggo Mortensen; The trailer for “Vice”, due to be released at Christmas, caused a stir with Christian Bale’s transformation into Dick Cheney. and Lin-Manuel Miranda-Rap is one of the most memorable aspects of the sequel to “Mary Poppins”. Awards ceremonies also love swan songs, and Robert Redford, 82, announced that he would retire from acting after “The Old Man and the Gun”.

Best actress in a film, comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favorite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: At only 15, Elsie Fisher is probably one of the youngest actresses to be nominated in this category. “The Favorite” submitted Olivia Colman carefully as the leading actress and secured almost a nomination for the three leading actors. This is a tight race, especially since Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron brought their respective films to life. Constance Wu doesn’t seem to have much of a chance.

Best director, film

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Natalie Portman made headlines in January when she presented this award by introducing “the all-male nominees.” Not much has changed since then. All five of these men were identified as potential competitors before the official announcement, with two to be highlighted: Bradley Cooper and Peter Farrelly. “A Star Is Born” is the directorial debut of Cooper, who has previously received two actor nominations, and “Green Book” is the first Golden Globe nod for Farrelly, known for “Mad About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber”.

Best supporting actress in a movie

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Speak”

Emma Stone, “The Favorite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favorite”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Strong appearances underpin “The Favorite”, so it makes sense that several members of the exuberant main trio – consisting of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz – made the cut. The New York film Critics Circle recently honored Regina King for her appearance as a desperate mother in “If Beale Street Could Speak”, and Amy Adams has undercut two Golden Globe victories and six nominations in a film that has not yet been released Belt. Claire Foy is a reliable performer, but a surprise since many critics think that “First Man” gave her little to do.

Best supporting actor in a movie

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet, “beautiful boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Experts predicted a majority of these nominees months ago, particularly in the cases of Mahershala Ali, who was nominated for “Moonlight” in 2017; Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for his lead role in “Call Me By Your Name” in 2018; and Sam Rockwell, who won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. Some critics argued that Adam Driver towered over John David Washington in “BlacKkKlansman” while Richard E. Grant stole many of his scenes as Melissa McCarthy’s comic mate “Can you ever forgive me?”

Best screenplay, film

“If Beale Street could talk”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: More unusual films often end up in the best script category, but Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” didn’t make it. “The Favorite” makes sense in view of its quick dialogue, as does the touching “Roma”, the lively “Vice” and the James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk”. “Green Book” is perhaps the group’s most interesting choice. As co-written by Nick Vallelonga, the real son of Viggo Mortensen’s character, Tony.

Best animated feature film

“Ralph breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The only other animated film that was actually made was “Early Man”, a stop motion film by Nick Park (“Wallace and Gromit”, “Shaun the Sheep”). Disney and Pixar dominate this category every year at the Golden Globes – which tend to nominate one or two international non-CGI projects to fill a varied field – and “Incredibles 2” is ready to continue this trend. The only film that could really upset is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, which features a Marvel superhero named Miles Morales.

Best foreign language film

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The most famous snubs here are Poland’s “Cold War” and South Korea’s “Burning”, both of which have been named by many film critics on their year-end lists. Reviews for “Capernaum”, “Never Look Away” and especially “Shoplifters” are positive, and “Roma”, inspired by the education of director Alfonso Cuarón, should receive an Oscar nomination for the best picture. “Girl” is a relatively controversial choice – while she brought in a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, she shows minor frontal nudity and has been controversially received by some transcritics.

“All the Stars”, “Black Panther”

“Girls in the cinema”, “Dumplin”

“Revelation”, “boy deleted”

“Flat”, “A star is born”

“Requiem for a private war”, “A private war”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” has been the clear leader since the trailer for the first hit of “A Star Is Born” on YouTube has been on everyone’s lips. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” had a similar effect – but to a lesser extent – much earlier in the year. The other nominees were somewhat less predictable, but were also strengthened by star power: Dolly Parton sings “Girl in the Movies”; “Requiem for a Private War” is Annie Lennox’s first new solo song in eight years. and “Revelation” managed to reach a younger audience by bringing Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi together with pop star Troye Sivan, who also played a supporting role in “Boy Erased”.

Best original score, cinema film

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Island of Dogs”

Ludwig Goransson, “Black Panther”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: As in most non-acting categories, there are often gender differences between nominated composers. The absence of Nicholas Britell, who was nominated for the Moonlight rating in 2017 and likely deserved a nod for If Beale Street Could Talk, is remarkable.

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Homecoming” (Amazon)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Are “The Americans” finally due after (finally) being nominated for their breathtaking last season? The FX drama could be overshadowed by BBC America’s beloved “Killing Eve”, starring Golden Globes’ recently announced co-host Sandra Oh.

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Keri Russell, “The Americans” (FX)

Elisabeth Moss, “The story of the maid” (Hulu)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” (Starz)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The Golden Globes love movie stars, so it’s no shock that Julia Roberts nods for “homecoming” – and many critics also seemed to love the series. Last year’s winner Elisabeth Moss could be the one to beat again, even if Sandra Oh, who moderated the show, and Keri Russell thanks to a co-final season of “The Americans. Caitriona Balfe’s recording may seem like a surprise (she didn’t appear in many prediction lists), but this is her fourth consecutive nomination.

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Stephan James, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” (Netflix)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Last year’s winner Sterling K. Brown was not even nominated this year. “This Is Us” may have lost a bit of its luster, but Brown is recognized for his emotional accomplishments every week. In any case, the field is wide open since the only repeat nominee is Jason Bateman for “Ozark”.

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“The good place” (NBC)

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is a solid lineup for a prestigious category. “Barry” is an obvious choice here – critics loved it – but Bill Hader’s HBO-Dramedy faces stiff competition from last year’s winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” who returned in good shape for the second time this week. The HFPA could also work with “Kidding” with two-time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey, who received his first nomination in a TV category.

Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

Alison Brie, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown” (CBS)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Check it out – a category with more TV nominations than streaming services! NBC, the network of globes, must be particularly enthusiastic. Of course, Brosnahan is the leader with her adorable leading role as a housewife who became a comedian, but the globes like to throw curveballs. Given that Candice Bergen prevailed against another tough competitor (Issa Rae in “Insecure”, Maya Rudolph in “Forever”), she might only be able to win the prize.

Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Jim Carrey, “kidding” (Showtime)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who is America?” (Show time)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Funny fact: this is a completely different cast than last year, with no repeated names. And with the exception of Donald Glover (who won for Atlanta two years ago) none of these actors had ever been in this category before. While you might have guessed that movie stars like Jim Carrey and Michael Douglas would show up here, it’s a bit puzzling that The Good Place’s Ted Danson has been removed from the list. (And just for illustration, we predict Sacha Baron Cohen will get away with it, although Bill Hader may be in second place.)

Best TV movie or limited series

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“A very English scandal” (Amazon)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Let the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remind us of shows we’ve completely overlooked this year – such as Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal”, which originally aired as a BBC mini-series. In addition, the category shows love for several critically acclaimed series and TNTs “The Alienist”, which seems to be a favorite of the award ceremony this year. HBO’s “Sharp Objects” feels like the one to beat, but you shouldn’t neglect “Escape at Dannemora” or Ryan Murphy’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”. Basically it is everyone’s game.

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Laura Dern, “The Story” (HBO)

Regina King, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Connie Britton, “Dirty John” (Bravo)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The only name we surprise is Connie Britton, who is nominated for Bravo’s disappointing limited series “Dirty John” based on the famous Los Angeles Times podcast. The award could really go to any of the women in this category, but we won’t be surprised if Amy Adams thinks it is HBO’s closely watched title “Sharp Objects”.

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Darren Criss, “The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Daniel Brühl, “The Alienist” (TNT)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is pretty much what we expected from this category. Criss’ appearance in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” earned him great recognition – and an Emmy – but we keep an eye on two favorites: Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Best supporting actress in a series, a limited series or a television film

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Penélope Cruz, “The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Alex Borstein, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Maid’s Tale” (Hulu)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This list contained at least two contortions: Yvonne Strahovski had an outstanding season in “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and Patricia Clarkson’s brutal appearance in the gruesome “Sharp Objects” made headlines. While Penélope Cruz and Thandie Newton were loved by critics and voters alike, Alex Borstein is the nominee for the lonely comedy. Although it seems like a long shot that she could triumph over Clarkson, Borstein won the Emmy for her “Maisel” role this year.

Best supporting actor in a series, a limited series or a television film

Edgar Ramirez, “The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: It can be safely said that few (if any) people have expected Kieran Culkin from “Succession” to appear on this list, the HBO drama about a very wealthy and very dysfunctional family that owns a media empire. The rest were a bit more predictable, including this year’s Emmy winner in that category, Henry Winkler.

Correction: In a previous version of this article, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was listed as a nomination for the best drama series. It was not nominated in this category. This post has been updated.

advertisement