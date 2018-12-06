Golden Globes: Again, the best nominees for directing are men

advertisement

Few women have earned a nod since Streisand’s “Yentl” victory: Jane Campion (1994) (“The Piano”), Sofia Coppola (2004) (“Lost in Translation”), Kathryn Bigelow (2010 and 2013) (“ The Hurt Locker “and” Zero “) Dark Thirty”) and Ava DuVernay in 2015 (“Selma”) – and this year’s nominations follow. Bradley Cooper (“A star is born”) and the surprise nominee Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) joined Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”) on the cut.

This is the fourth year in a row that men have occupied all five seats, which Natalie Portman drew attention to at this year’s ceremony when she introduced the “nominees exclusively for men”. This is an industry-wide problem – only 4.3 percent of directors, according to a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative this year, the most successful films released between 2007 and 2017 were women.

“This is about how we support content created by women from the start until the awards season – and we still haven’t got there,” said Melissa Silverstein, founder of the Women’s and Hollywood Initiative. “In the past few years and a few months, however, it has happened that people can no longer hide from it. You will be called at every corner. ‘

And it’s no longer just women who are the loudest, she continued. There are also men in the industry, critics of all genders and even traders. Women were behind some of the top films of 2018, and yet the directors (e.g. Marielle Heller from “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) Were often forgotten while the stars of their films (e.g. the best dramaturge and the best nominee for supporting actor Melissa McCarthy) and Richard E. Grant) are recognized.

In addition to Heller, the women whose films were well received in 2018 include:

Debra Granik of “Leave No Trace”, which appears several times on the nomination list for the upcoming Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Karyn Kusama from “Destroyer”, for which star Nicole Kidman landed a golden globe nod.

Lynne Ramsay of “You Were Never Really Here”, whose screenplay was won at the Cannes Film Festival together with star Joaquin Phoenix.

Josie Rourke of “Mary Queen of Scots”, which has not yet been released.

Chloé Zhao from “The Rider”, who won the best feature film at the Gotham Awards.

Desiree Akhavan of “The Miseducation of Cameron Post”, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Tamara Jenkins of Private Life, who received three Spirit Award nominations.

At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Kusama told Variety that in the year that has passed since the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements came about, things have changed and stayed the same.

“I think we are in a kind of original title fight to be heard and to feel the relevance that we know in our personal, professional and creative lives as very real,” she said. “But I think we still have a lot of work to do.”

Silverstein remains confident that a visible change will occur when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Golden Globes, and the Film Academy, which has nominated five directors for an Oscar since 1927 and only one of them, Bigelow, in 2009 – varies in Gender and race. Until then, however, she came to the conclusion that the best immediate response to this ongoing trend would be purely male candidates. , , a number of explosive devices.

“But that doesn’t fit in the newspaper,” she said.

