Golden Globes 2019: From Amy Adams to surprises and snubs, here are the 7 biggest souvenirs from the nominations

The sweep of Vice, a movie most people haven’t even seen

From the moment it was announced, we knew that the Dick Cheney image “Vice” would be a big contender for awards. After all, it’s the second “serious” film by Adam McKay, the “Anchorman” director, who wrote and directed “The Big Short” in 2015, for which he won the Oscar for the most adapted script and was nominated for the best director , Add in Christian Bale, who turns into the former vice president until the actor is unrecognizable, and the film might as well be titled “Awards Bait”.

Still, to get the most nominations – six! – A movie (or a TV show) is pretty impressive, especially when you consider that the movie won’t be released until Christmas Day. Of course, the Emily Blunt lead role “Mary Poppins Returns” doesn’t drop until Christmas and has received four nods.

FX just rules the day

This year’s Emmy Awards were dominated by Netflix and HBO, but the Golden Globes are a different story. FX, the shabby network known for pumping out nervous content on strange schedules – it is well known that it allowed the silly comic Louis C.K. to create his show “Louie” on his own timeline – earned a whopping 10 nominations. In this way, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix were displaced.

FX secured first place for two of his outstanding shows: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”, the show’s top-selling show with four nominations, and “The Americans”, which ended this year and earned three nods.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star is Born” are dramas, but “Vice” is a comedy

The Golden Globes always have curiosities in the category (who could forget the debate that broke out over the Globes that considered Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” a comedy?). But if you forget it, just because a film contains a lot of music and deals with music, it is far from being a musical. The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut “A Star Is Born” (which contains some of the best concert scenes in a film we saw recently) were included in the drama categories.

In the meantime, McKay’s view of Cheney received nominations in the comedy or music categories.

Your snubs!

“First Man” fueled the box office and it looks like the Golden Globes doesn’t like it much, including nothing for lead actor Ryan Gosling. The powerful drama “The Hate U Give” was also overlooked. The same applies to Ethan Hawke and “First Reformed” as well as Viola Davis and “Widows”.

And the acclaimed John Krasinski thriller “A Quiet Place” about the dangers of making noise received only one nomination – for the best result.

Kristen Bell was nominated for her role in “The Good Place,” the NBC comedy that earned the radio two of its three nominations this year, but Ted Danson never got a nod. And as for NBC, the tearful drama “This Is Us” was completely out of the question.

After an outstanding season of “Atlanta” in which episodes appeared on several best-of-year lists, the FX show was not nominated for the best comedy TV series (although Donald Glover received one for the best actor ).

The best actress in a TV comedy category this year are exclusively white nominees, including Issa Rae (who has been nominated for “Insecure” for two consecutive years) and Tracee Ellis Ross (who won for “Black-ish” in 2017). exclude.

Your surprises!

Perhaps one of the most surprising nominations for Sacha Baron Cohen came as the best actor in a television series, musical, or comedy category that she earned for Showtime’s “Who Is America?”. To get life politicians to say unusual, often terrible and sometimes racist things – which he then broadcast on a premium cable network.

Some viewers might be surprised that “Bodyguard”, a Netflix co-production with the BBC, deserves recognition for the best drama television series. The show with Richard Madden (better known as Rob Stark from “Game of Thrones”) was certainly praised by critics. But Netflix has released so many series that it is likely that for most people who are not, it has disappeared under the radar and they have paid to make a living on television.

And Candice Bergen’s nod as best actress in a television series, musical, or comedy for her title role in “Murphy Brown” might surprise some given the series’ low ratings. Some outlets even announced that the restart was canceled, an accusation that creator Diane English firmly rejects.

All of your best director candidates are men. Again.

During the 2018 Golden Globes show, Natalie Portman presented the best director for a cinema category by announcing the “nominees for men only”. Her pointed comment, made after Oprah Winfrey’s fiery speech about sexism and equality, underlined the gender inequality of the two globes and headlines.

Well, we have a repeat this year. Bradley Cooper (“A star is born”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”) are this year’s nominees for men.

Amy Adams and Regina King have to make seating decisions

The actresses join the rare class of double candidates in this year’s Golden Globes. Adams is the best supporting actress in a feature film for (what else?) “Vice” and the best actress in a television film or limited series for the HBO mini-series “Sharp Objects”. In the meantime, King earned the best supporting actress in a movie image for “If Beale Street Could Speak” nod and grapple with Adams for her role in the Netflix drama “Seven Seconds”.

Of course this is a nice honor, but it raises the question: Which crew will the two sit together with?

With their double globe nods, the actresses join the ranks of Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hanks.

