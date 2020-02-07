Advertisement

Gold futures fell briefly on Friday shortly after the better-than-expected US employment data was released, and then rose sharply as renewed concerns about the spread of the corona virus and its impact on the global economy followed US benchmarks pressed down from record levels.

Bullion is facing a weekly decline, but the precious metal is still considered an asset by some commodity experts given an expected period of lower interest rates worldwide and oppressive concerns about the Wuhan virus.

The US created a hefty 225,000 new jobs in January, due to a surprising resilience in the job market. The growth in new jobs significantly exceeded the forecast of 164,000 economists surveyed by MarketWatch.

Gold prices rose, “although non-agricultural payrolls exceeded market expectations in January,” said Lukman Otunuga, FXTM senior research analyst.

“The positive employment report should increase optimism about the US economy and increase the appetite for the royal dollar, which could be bad news for gold,” he told MarketWatch. “Still, the appetite for the precious metal could be supported by fears of the corona virus and global growth concerns.”

Gold for April delivery

On Comex, the USD 5.80, or 0.4%, rose to USD 1,575.80 an ounce after the previous session ended 0.5%. During the week, the gold bar dropped about 0.8% based on the most active contract, according to FactSet data.

March silver

In the meantime, the price fell 7.8 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 17.74 an ounce after rising 1.2% on Thursday. Silver prices tend to decline 1.5% weekly.

So far, 638 people have died from the novel coronavirus strain, which is said to be from Wuhan, China, and the number of cases has risen to 31,000 since early January, the Chinese national health commission said on Friday.

Investors can’t read too much in the latest US job report, “as there are still many questions about the global impact of the corona virus outbreak,” said Chris Gaffney, president of global markets at TIAA Bank. “The positive report gives investors some confidence in the US economy, but a possible global slowdown could still affect the US.”

Overall, concerns about the corona virus have not significantly impacted Dow Jones Industrial stocks

the S&P 500 index

and the Nasdaq Composite Index

All records are over on Thursday. The benchmarks were traded lower on Friday.

The infectious disease held 10-year benchmark marks

in the 1.60% range, which also provides support for port metals that do not offer a coupon. Bond prices rise with falling yields.

Among other metals, March copper

lost 1.6% to $ 2.552 per pound. April

continued at 0.4% to $ 970.90 an ounce and with palladium in March

lost 2.4% to $ 2,183.20 an ounce.

