Gold futures rose slightly on Monday as investors were annoyed by the economic impact of the rapid Corona virus outbreak on China.

The number of fatalities for the novel strain of coronavirus rose to over 900 in mainland China and exceeded the number of severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS], which killed 774 people and infected 8,100 people in the period 2002-2003. The World Health Organization warned that the spread could accelerate. As of Monday, more than 40,000 cases were reported.

The precious metal is still considered by some raw material experts to be a boon if you are worried about the infectious disease.

“There is a general impression that the corona virus will have a negative economic impact that has already eased monetary policy in China and could easily be handled elsewhere,” wrote Jasper Lawler, head of research at the London Capital Group, in one Research report on Monday.

Gold for April delivery

GCJ20, + 0.32%

The Comex gain was $ 4.70, or 0.3%, at $ 1,578.10 an ounce. This was a fourth straight win after Bullion saw a 0.9% drop in the week for the week on FactSet data on Friday’s most active contract.

March silver

SIH20, + 0.53%,

Meanwhile, 9 cents, or 0.5%, rose to $ 17.790 an ounce after a weekly decline of 1.8% last week.

,