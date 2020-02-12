Gold futures fell on Wednesday and demand for ports continued to wane as the spread of COVID-19 in China may slow down.

Gold for April delivery

GCJ20, -0.06%

Comex saw a discount of $ 1 or less than 0.1% at $ 1,569 an ounce, while silver was recorded in March

SIH20, -0.41%

Seven cents, or 0.4%, at $ 17.52 an ounce.

Global stocks were on the rise, and the US stock index futures indicated a higher open a day after the S&P 500

SPX, + 0.17%

and Nasdaq Composite

COMP, + 0.11%

closed on records for a second day in a row, signaling a return of appetite for riskier assets.

China’s National Health Commission reported on Wednesday that 2,015 new cases of the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019, had been reported in the last 24 hours and were down a second day. This brought the number of cases to mainland China to 44,653, although experts have warned that a significant number of infections may not be counted. The Commission said 97 more deaths had occurred in the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the mainland to 1,113 deaths.

Analysts said a drop in China’s physical demand would also help keep the yellow metal in check

In China, “the virus has a noticeable impact on physical gold demand. Both there and in Hong Kong, many jewelers are closed because gold buyers stay at home to avoid infection and reduce their expenses to the bare minimum, ”said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank, in a note.

In other metal trading April platinum

PLJ20, -0.80%

decreased 0.4% to $ 969.30 an ounce during March of palladium

PAH20, -0.34%

was 0.2% at 2,260.80 an ounce.

March copper

HGH20, + 0.77%

rose 0.8% to $ 2.603 per pound.