Stewart Smith

February 13, 2020

We talk to Kay Logan about the new Noise Matinee of the 13th note and discuss publications by Time Binding Ensemble, Beth Gripps and others

Underground music will always find a way, but the precarious life under Tory’s austerity has made it increasingly difficult to maintain a practice and hold events. For this reason, events in Glasgow such as Tony Bevan’s Help Me I’m Melting, GIODynamics, Soup, Zuppa and 1.5 months of the Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra – not to mention the noise and improvisation nights at Henry’s Cellar Bar in Edinburgh – are for creative communities so important. The latest of these is the Noise Matinee of the 13th grade every third Saturday of the month. Find The Others is organized by Kay Logan alias Helena Celle / Outlet Archival and offers “an afternoon full of acoustic experiments, meditative drones and glittering sounds”. As Logan puts it, any form or organized sound is promoted, but ideally rather unconventionally or typically undesirable. Noise fits this bill. ‘

“It’s about regularly bringing people with similar concerns into the same environment,” she continues. “The calendar is a powerful tool.” Logan hopes that the event will attract musicians and viewers who have difficulty incorporating midweek shows into their schedule. She wants to make the event friendly and inclusive. “In our case, there is no outsourcing for those who meet certain requirements. It is a very consensual affair. At the first event we have two artists who are completely new to live performance of this kind.

“I hope that I can put off any prerequisites of conventional value or value to encourage individuals to try something new. Anyone who is present can bring a table where they can bring their own goods for trade and sale. It’s hard to say in terms of audience, but they don’t have to pay if they don’t want to, and they can go at any time. Perhaps these terms encourage people to leave their comfort zone. ‘

Next year, Logan promises “familiar and unknown faces”. While interested in local artists, she is open to anyone interested in performances and encourages artists to email her at [email protected] As she says, “It’s just about finding the others.”

Time-binding ensemble – Timebound Suite # 1 ★★★★ ☆

In addition to her gig organization, Kay Logan has released quiet music on her Outlet Archival Bandcamp site, from experimental electronics from Otherworld to a Helena Celle Jam with Leeds underground legend Neil Campbell. Timebound Suite # 1 contains a number of chamber music pieces recorded on Dictaphone. Strings, synth, vibraphone and flute drift in and out of an iron fugue, revealing minimalist figures and long tones. When the suite ends, the music becomes more and more tense as dissonant harmonies swell over bleak vibraphone beats.

Ego exhaustion – s / t ★★★★ ☆

The duo from Fritz Welch and Adam Campbell from Glasgow, together with the guests Lucy Duncombe and Tony Bevan, rattled and drooled. Welch works with percussion, objects and voice and conjures up a stunning range of out-sounds related to the fizz and warble of Campbell’s modular synthesizer. The performance cleverly merges the gnarled with the uncanny. Duncan’s processed vocals channel Cyborg Jabber, while Bevan may provide saxophone feedback. This live recording is expertly mastered and has a real presence that puts the listener at the center of the wild and hairy action.

Beth Gripps – mother daughter Neither ★★★★ ☆

Caroline McKenzie, who is always underestimated, returns with a new composition under her Beth Gripps alter ego. McKenzie acts like a punk Terry Riley and overlays two electronic tracks to create a continuously changing minimalist collage. Oscillators swirl in loose, gloopy cycles as a shimmering synthesizer moves in and out of phase. The subtle variations in tempo and texture give the piece an inviting quality as your ear focuses on the shimmer and noise of the lead line. The relative lack of polish also speaks to: These tones have character.

Mhenwhar Huws – Body Control ★★★ ☆☆

Mhenwhar Huws, the underground champion behind the Flying Duck’s 1.5-month event, takes us into a dark and mossy world of improvised string and percussion music on this debut album. The opening piece ‘Cus It’s The First’ reveals their method when Rafe Fitzpatrick and John Magill lay slate-like violin and viola tones over Alastair Quietsch’s almost jazz-like double bass. Jagged violin figures initiate a passage of drones and cockroaches in the lower section, with Mikey Truswell’s drums stirring the fire in a subtle way. Later tracks venture into electronically improved atmospheres and ragged folk songs.

Sound of Yell – Leapling ★★★ ☆☆

Sound Of Yell was designed by the composer and multi-instrumentalist Stevie Jones and is something of a Glasgow super group with members of AMOR, Belle & Sebastian and Trembling Bells. Her acoustic chamber music combines alternative folk and leftfield pop elements with improvisation and modern composition. Sometimes leapling could be the soundtrack to an imaginary nature documentary of the 1970s, in which wispy vocal melodies, finger pick guitar, recorder, bass clarinet and viola flit across expansive percussion. Such a project might sound too nice, but a bow saw and viola provide welcome excitement and grit.

