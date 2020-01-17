Gogglebox star Amy Tapper talks about hideous abuse she received from trolls

advertisement

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper spoke about the amount of trolling she received while performing on the show.

The 20-year-old appeared in the Channel 4 hit with her mother, father, and older brother at the age of 13 before leaving the show in 2018.

And when Amy talked about ITV’s Lorraine on Friday, she talked about the hideous comments she was subjected to and how she had revised her lifestyle, which led to weight loss by three stones.

She told the show that she often searched for her name on social media to see exactly what was said about her.

At the age of 13, Amy first appeared on the goggle box with her family

“When I was younger … when I started shooting Gogglebox at the age of 13, what I thought was very important to me. I used to look up my name on Twitter, but I found that nobody tagged you”, she said to presenter Lorraine Kelly.

“If they didn’t write down my name, I wouldn’t see it. They (the trolls) used to say terrible things. When I got older I realized that they didn’t really know me. And they don’t know.” what I’m doing behind closed doors. It annoys me. “

But Amy’s main reason for appearing on the show was to talk about her incredible weight loss.

The star of Celebs Go Dating threw three stones and fell from size 26 to 20.

“It took me many years to learn, but I’m still young, it’s movement, a lifestyle change,” said Amy.

She also told Lorraine about the trolling she had received

“The gym was mentally the best for me. I just got back from a year off. Honestly, if I hadn’t gone to the gym I would have no idea where I would be mentally. The stress. You attract.” don’t notice it. “

She added, “I didn’t go to the gym during Christmas. Only when I stopped did I realize I had to go back. I still have a long way to go.”

