Godzilla Vs. Kong is in the home stretch, director calls it the thrill of a life

advertisement

Director Adam Wingard has a little update on the status of Godzilla vs. Kong, The giant monster movie was recently delayed by Warner Bros. for a full eight months. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters in March, and the delay some had could be seen as a signal that trouble is in paradise. However, Wingard’s new comments suggest that everything is going well and the Kaiju clash is approaching the finish line in the editing room.

Adam Wingard, who previously directed films like You’re Next and Blair Witch, is not what you could call an over-active social media user. But Wingard recently went to Instagram and shared a picture of King Kong from days past. In his caption, Wingard made only positive comments about the process, revealing that the film is almost complete. Here’s what he had to say about it.

advertisement

“Working on GvK has been the thrill of a lifetime. We are a few months away from the editorial team. I tend to keep my projects still while I’m working on it, but I just have to say that I do.” I’m so damn excited about this crazy movie! ‘

Few details of the plot have been revealed about Godzilla vs Kong so far. The upcoming entry in MonsterVerse, as the title suggests, will see Godzilla and King Kong pulling it out. We haven’t seen King Kong since Kong: Skull Island, and in this film he was a bit smaller than the new Godzilla we met in 2014. But in some footage that was last shown at the CCXP in Brazil over the year, it was revealed that Kong has grown quite a bit over the years, making him a much better opponent for the current King of the Monsters.

Recently, some toys that found their way online have confirmed that another character from the Godzilla franchise will find its way onto the canvas for a modern audience. Last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters brought classic Toho beasts like Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah to the herd. The human cast for Godzilla vs Kong consists of Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick.

RELATED: King of the Monster Easter Egg Teases Mechagodzilla in Godzilla Vs. Kong

Godzilla: King of the Monsters debuted in mixed reviews and fell short of expectations at the box office. Only $ 385 million went in at the box office, which Warner Bros. and Legendary hadn’t hoped for. It is possible that Adam Wingard has more time to do things right due to the late release date. With luck, this epic brawl will not repeat the same mistakes as its predecessor. Godzilla vs Kong will hit theaters on November 20. Be sure to check out the post on Adam Wingard’s Instagram.

Topics: Godzilla vs. King Kong, Godzilla, King Kong

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has an incredibly fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.



advertisement