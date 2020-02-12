USAopoly (The Op), a leading game maker, has just announced the upcoming launch of two brand new products in North America in partnership with Toho International, Inc. Godzilla Table games: Monopoly® and Jenga®!

Destroy the competition in a city-terrorizing variant of the classic board game Monopoly®: Godzilla, Start the invasion by buying, selling, and trading locations like Monster Island, Goro’s Workshop, and Kitakami Lake, and take over the board with facilities and bases. Individually shaped tokens from giants like Mothra, Godzilla, King Ghidorah and Mechagodzilla easily force everything on their way!

And Godzilla is raging again, this time with Jenga®: Godzilla! Remove one block from the tower and stack it on top as Godzilla marches up the tower, increasing the risk of destruction with every step! The last player to stack a block on top of the tower without dropping it wins the game!

“Godzilla has had a worldwide following since the 1950s,” said John M. Davis, president and CEO of The Op. “Today, with our games, older fans can relive childhood memories nostalgically while introducing their families and younger generations to the most revered monster in the world.”

“Seeing what The Op did to bring the world of Godzilla into these classic games was such an enjoyable experience,” said Chris Mowry, Associate Brand Manager at Toho International, Inc. “The way they do adapt the brand to these games. ” They are original and fresh and will delight fans of all ages. “

MONOPOLY®: Godzilla and JENGA®: Godzilla Extreme Edition will be available this spring across North America from specialty stores priced at $ 39.99 and $ 19.99 respectively.