As a man who spent time as a guitarist in British doom legends My Dying Bride and Solstice, Hamish Glencross knows a thing or two about sad metal riffs and vast expanses. So his new outfit, Godthrymm, in his devotion to all dark and dark things is not surprising.

But with moments of wisdom scattered all over the place, songs like opener monsters Lurk In and The Sea As My Grave also have hidden depths that need to be unlocked every time you listen. There’s also a sense of straightforward metallicity in the dark that makes you raise your fist in the air, albeit very slowly, like Swedish epic Doom legends Candlemass. But even then, the overwhelming layer of oppressive darkness that hangs heavily over everything leaves even the most powerful and powerful moments drenched in a weighty darkness.

It is a killer start to a new chapter and a record that the students will be happy about.

Judgment 4/5