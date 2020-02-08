In five albums and 12 years, the South Wales Godsticks have slowly become an integral part of the Prog metal and stand alongside greats like Porcupine Tree and The Pineapple Thief (to which the singer / guitarist Darran Charles belonged).

Inescapable builds on the success of Faced With Rage from 2017 and has similarly emotionally volatile lyrical content. However, the band also found a certain sweet spot here, since Darran’s voice increases in confidence and the enormity of the instrumentals further strengthens things.

The nervousness of the guitars is everything you would expect from a prog album, while erratic bass lines and metallic percussion give the mix the slightest nu-metal touch. Indeed, there is something recognizable under the invention. It’s like Godsticks has been dealing with metal since the early 2000s, which creates a sense of nostalgia but has brought it up to date in a fascinating way.

Verdict: 3/5