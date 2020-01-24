advertisement

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – The fishing trip of a little boy with his father could have become deadly in an instant.

“If God didn’t look at me, I’d probably have been blown up,” Kolton Decker said.

The 9-year-old received a magnetic rod for Christmas.

“I thought it would be a nice, safe thing that he and his father could do together,” his mother, Renee Decker, told WNCN.

They tried it out for the first time on Monday in Little River in Moore County. Fifteen minutes later, Kolton caught something he first thought was a tennis ball.

“When I pulled it out, I thought,” Hey daddy, I think I’ve found a grenade, “he said.

It was a live grenade with the pen pulled out, ready to explode.

Fortunately, Kolton’s father is a retired soldier of the special forces who could immediately get help. Fort Bragg bomb expert Staff Sgt. Drew Dobbs was summoned to make the grenade explode safely.

“I have no real reason or explanation as to why people would be here in a creek,” Dobbs said. “It was in a very dangerous state for every regular citizen to deal with.”

The grenade was too dangerous to transport, so they did it in the forest until the crew blocked the area.

“You wouldn’t want this to go anywhere in your area,” Dobbs said. “If someone held it, it would absolutely kill them.”

“God was watching over him and protecting them both, because I could have really lost them both if they were close to each other and it was over, so I’m just very thankful,” Renee Decker said.

“Thankfully God was looking out over me to protect me from all the things that could have gone wrong,” Kolton said.

Dobbs said the family did the right thing by calling in help immediately instead of treating the grenade itself.

