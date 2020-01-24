advertisement

VASS, N.C. – A little boy’s fishing trip with his father could have been fatal in no time.

“If God hadn’t been watching me, I would probably have been blown up,” said Kolton Decker.

The 9-year-old received a magnetic fishing rod for Christmas.

“I thought it was a fun, safe thing that he and his father could do together,” said his mother, Renee Decker, to WNCN.

You tried it for the first time on Monday on the Little River in Moore County. A quarter of an hour later, Kolton caught what he thought was a tennis ball.

“When I pulled it out of there, I thought,” Hey dad, I think I found a grenade, “he said.

It was a live grenade with a drawn needle, ready to explode.

Luckily, Kolton’s father is a retired Special Forces soldier who knew he could get help right away. Fort Bragg bomb expert Staff Sgt. Drew Dobbs was called in to safely detonate the grenade.

“I have no real reason or explanation for why you would be in a stream here,” said Dobbs. “It was a very dangerous state of affairs for every ordinary civilian to deal with.”

The grenade was too dangerous for transportation and was detonated in the forest after the forces blocked off the area.

“You don’t want this to happen anywhere near you,” said Dobbs. “If someone held it, it would absolutely kill them.”

“God took care of him and protected them both because I could have really lost them if they were close together and it went out, so I’m just very grateful,” said Renee Decker.

“Fortunately, God looked over me to protect me from anything that could have gone wrong,” said Kolton.

Dobbs said the family did the right thing by immediately asking for help instead of handling the grenade itself.

