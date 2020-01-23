advertisement

It is very important to remember the past. It is no less important to recognize the present without closing your eyes. The dozens of statesmen who arrived in Israel yesterday may remember the past, but they are blurring the present. In their silence, in their disregard for reality, while unconditionally positioning themselves next to Israel, they reveal not only their roles, but also the memory of the past in whose name they came here. To be the guests of Israel without mentioning its crimes; commemorate the Holocaust while ignoring its teachings; Visiting Jerusalem without traveling to the Gaza Ghetto on International Holocaust Remembrance Day – you can hardly imagine a greater hypocrisy.

It is good that kings, presidents and other personalities came here on this commemoration day. It is unfortunate that they ignore what the victims of the Holocaust do to another nation.

The city of Yerevan will never witness such an impressive gathering to commemorate the Armenian Holocaust. The world’s leaders will never come to Kigali to commit the Rwandan genocide. The Holocaust was indeed the greatest crime ever committed against humanity, but it was not the only one. But Jews and the State of Israel know well how to sanctify your memory and use it for your own purposes.

On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, world leaders are the guests of an Israeli Prime Minister who, believe it or not, on the eve of his visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, called for sanctions to be brought to justice Judge World War II crimes.

On this commemoration day, the world’s leaders come to a prime minister who tries to incite them against the court in The Hague. It is hard to imagine that the Holocaust will be used more shamefully, and it is hard to imagine that its memory will be betrayed more than an attempt to undermine the court in The Hague simply because it wants to fulfill its role and investigate Jerusalem. The guests will also remain silent on this subject. Some of them may be convinced that the problem is in The Hague and not Jerusalem. Sanctions against the court instead of against the occupying state.

Of course, one must never forget the Holocaust. One should not blur that it was directed against the Jewish people. But it is precisely for this reason that the behavior of its victims towards the secondary victims of the Jewish Holocaust, the Palestinian people, must not be ignored. Without the Holocaust, they would not have lost their country and would not be imprisoned in a gigantic concentration camp in Gaza or under a brutal military occupation in the West Bank.

If you recite ad nauseam “never again” today, you should honestly look south and east, just a few kilometers from the memorial hall in Yad Vashem. There is no Holocaust there, only apartheid. Not annihilation, but systematic brutalization of a nation. Not Auschwitz, but Gaza. How can you ignore that on International Holocaust Remembrance Day?

It is hard to believe that it did not even occur to a world leader who came to Jerusalem after the ceremony to travel to Gaza. If one of them had the courage to do so, he or she would honor the memory of the Holocaust no less than by visiting Yad Vashem. There are not many places in the world where the words “never again” should appear as strongly as in this huge ghetto created by the state of the Holocaust survivors. Not going to Gaza and seeing what’s happening there? Not to be identified with the fate of two million people who have been locked up in a concentration camp an hour from Jerusalem for 14 years? How is that possible? Not crying “never again” in Gaza? How can they not?

Some guides apparently offset their visit here with a brief and solemn visit to Ramallah, including a photo op with Mahmoud Abbas, which is also the target of Israel’s protests. This type of visit has no meaning. Ramallah does not determine the fate of the Palestinian people. It is determined on the government site in Jerusalem and on the defense site in Tel Aviv. You had to come to Israel today to remind the world of the Holocaust, but also of silence. One should also shout against this silence: never again.

The Holocaust may never repeat itself, but the embarrassing silence continues on this commemoration day in Jerusalem.

