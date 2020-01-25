Go behind the scenes of the new Tim Montana video with Charlie Sheen

advertisement

Singer-songwriter Tim Montana worked with a big star for his recent video clip for his song “Mostly Stoned”: actor Charlie Sheen directed the clip and the artist and actor take fans behind the scenes exclusively on The Boot. Press play above to watch.

Sheen makes his directing debut for video clip with Montana’s ‘Mostly Stoned’, and it is probably his only project of this kind. Sheen hired the legendary Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun for the video clip, which Montana calls “breathtaking,” but he is not the only special guest on the set.

Stay around until the end of the video behind the scenes to see Montana and Sheen past the bar of Rob O’Neill, the former US Navy SEAL who fired the shot that raided al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden in May 2011. O’Neill is also a Butte resident and he was the one who introduced Montana to Sheen.

“I think 12 people have 12 different takeaway meals from this video – a bit like the old RL Stine books where you choose your own end,” Montana tells CMT. “At the direction of Mr. Sheen, we have created a unique experience for viewers with visuals and hidden Easter eggs. You may need to watch the video multiple times to capture the hidden gems.”

A native of Butte, Mont., Montana made his mark soon after arriving in Nashville: a performance at a rodeo caught the attention of David Letterman, and the late-night television host invited Montana to perform at the Late Show. In 2013, Boston took Red Sox Montana’s “This Beard Came Here to Party” as their theme song after the season.

Montana’s next album, Mostly Stoned, will be released in early 2020. Visit TimMontana.com for more information.

