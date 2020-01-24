Go behind the scenes of Milk Teeth's new video, transparent - Kerrang!

advertisement

Milk Teeth has released a video for their latest single Transparant.

The song was originally released last week alongside the announcement of their upcoming self-title album, but the trio has now dropped a video with a number of young creatives.

“This video is a festive piece that embraces the power of womxn and non-binary / non-conforming communities and their resilience to adversity,” says vocalist Becky Blomfield. “We wanted the video to be representative of people from different lifetimes, and to show the joy and power that was present when all these wonderful and talented people worked together.

“The people involved in this video are musicians, artists, actors, business owners and executives, drag artists, DJs, videographers, educators, trainees, illustrators and activists – although this only touches on the surface of their talents, skills and contributions to the world. It is now 2020 and society must make room for all gender identities in workplaces, in positions of power, in circumstances where they are treated as equals and receive the respect and the voice they deserve. We wanted to take the lead in an industry that is predominantly cis male favorite and where opportunities are not always present or for those who deserve them. “

“I wrote this song and tried to come from the other side of years of being emotionally abused and having gas light. I’ve always believed there is power and power in numbers – this was why it was so important to include some close friends in the video, to remind people to use their support networks and embrace their vulnerable times as much as they can to find strength. “

Take a look at the video below before you view our exclusive gallery of the Transparent video shoot.

The upcoming Milk Teeth album will be released on March 27. They are going on a tour of the UK in April alongside Potty Mouth and Koji. Buy your tickets here.

Milk Teeth UK tour 2020



April

01 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

02 London, O2 Academy Islington

03 Cambridge, The Portland Arms

05 Brighton, patterns

06 Norwich, Waterfront

07 Leeds, The Key Club

08 Newcastle, underground think tank

09 Glasgow, King Tuts

10 Manchester, Academy 3

