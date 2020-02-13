The top wide receiver destination for the 2021 soccer recruitment class in Texas may be of interest, with 5-star Menlo Park, CA, a native of Troy Franklin.

A top goal that the 2021 soccer recruitment class in Texas should have in the middle of the 2020 off-season is also one of the top-rated prospects for qualification positions across the country. Troy Franklin, a five-star recipient of Menlo Atherton, has offerings from almost two dozen schools, including one from Texas.

The laundry list of world-class schools that have so far sent Franklin scholarship offers may be difficult for head coach Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns football program to compete with, but they are doing a good job so far. Schools that 247Sports lists as “warm” in pursuit of Franklin’s promises include the Longhorns, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Utah Utes, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Oregon Ducks.

Other major schools that have so far sent Franklin a scholarship offer include the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators, the LSU Tigers, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the USC Trojans. The elusive 6-foot-2 and 170-pound Menlo Park, CA, native, is one of the hottest goods among all prospects for a nationwide qualification position for the 2021 recruitment cycle.

However, Texas is now in the 2021 recruitment class without a really wide recipient commit, as four-star Skyline wideout Quay Davis reopened last year. Davis was one of two commitments the Longhorns had lost in the 2021 reception corps. The other came out of Texas earlier this week with the three-star Lake Travis Lake McRee.

The good news for the Longhorns is that last year Franklin announced a list of the top 11 finalists they were included in. Texas clearly fits into a niche here, as it is the only Big 12 school and one of two programs in the state named among the 11 finalists for Franklin.

Franklin could group future visits with the Longhorns and Aggies for the 2020 off-season. He recently opened his recruitment schedule with 247Sports, including potential plans to go to both schools in Texas.

Here's what Franklin had to say about 247Sports on February 12th.

And with the Texas A&M offering since he expanded his list and a Texas offering that is already in the mix, Franklin hopes to come to Lone Star State this spring to see these two schools ,

In the meantime, it could be fun to see what Franklin can do on the field with his Seattle-based 7v7 soccer team in the off-season of college 2020 soccer. His outstanding speed and ability to run on narrow tracks are shown during the 7v7 football season.

Franklin is the number 15 high school in the country and the second largest recipient. He is also number 3 in California. Its jumping ability and separation speed also set it apart from the other broad recipients in this recruitment cycle.

We’ll see how the relationship between Herman, wide-angle receiver trainer Andre Coleman and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich flourishes in the off-season with Franklin. Texas is having a good time bonding with them, but they have to do it quickly as it is one of the hottest prospects for the 2021 cycle.