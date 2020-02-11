A zombie with brains? Bloody Disgusting has an exclusive look at the teen zombie horror movie, Eat brains, lovewhich arrives this Friday in limited cinemas and on VOD platforms, 14th of Februaryabout Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand ALTER, DIGA Studios and Full Fathom Five.

“The good news: Jakes (Jake Cannavale) Dream woman Amanda (Angelique Rivera), finally knows his name. The bad? That’s because both of them got infected with a sexually transmitted mysterious zombie virus and devoured half of their older class. Now they are on the run from the government looking for a cure while weighing the existential question of who really deserves to be eaten alive. “

The exclusive clip shows a zombie being shot through the chest – only this walking dead man can speak … and tries to save a girl.

