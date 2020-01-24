GMP is not sure which crimes were committed in the second half of 2019 due to its computer system

advertisement

The Greater Manchester police force is unable to tell the government exactly what crimes were committed here in the second half of last year because of the new iOPS computer system.

Today, the National Statistics Office released its crime data for the last quarter available from July to September, but Greater Manchester numbers were missing.

The failure is a direct result of GMP’s new computer system, which went into operation six months ago and has been the subject of violent complaints from frontline employees, a series of M.E.N. Investigation and a police surveillance visit, the results of which occurred immediately.

According to the ONS, the force will not be able to provide data for the following quarter (October to December) for the same reason.

The mayor’s office reports that executives have ensured that they are making progress in resolving problems with the computer system, including data.

GMP claims to be correct about its data and adds that the scale of the ongoing IT transformation is unprecedented.

It’s been more than half a year since the £ 29m Integrated Police Operating System (iOPS) was turned on in one step aimed at transforming the technology within the squad.

Front officers warned from day one of a catalog of problems with a particular part of it known as Police Works. This included the loss of information such as crime and intelligence information.

The men. understands that it is this part of the system that has been unable to generate accurate data for the government or the public.

According to the latest ONS report: “After the introduction of a new IT system in July 2019, GMP was unable to provide police data on crime for July, August and September 2019.

“This issue is ongoing and will impact next quarter data. In order to enable accurate comparisons over the years, GMP data has been excluded from all police data and tables listed in this bulletin for the business years up to September 2019, March 2019, September 2018 and March 2018. “

Currently, police.uk’s mapping site, which is to use police-level data to show the public how many crimes have been committed in their neighborhood, indicates that no crimes were committed in Piccadilly Gardens in July, September, October or December, respectively one in August and November.

The men. asked both GMP and the mayor’s office when the problem was likely to be resolved and whether there was any impact on the force’s ability to track the scale and performance of the crime.

Bev Hughes

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Greater Manchester Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes said: “Both the Mayor and I continue to call on GMP to implement iOPS, and executives have assured us that they are making progress in addressing concerns and issues with the system.

“It is clear that GMP’s current inability to provide reliable recorded crime data to the Home Office is compromising public confidence and compromising service transparency.

“It is important that GMP continues to work hard to quickly resolve any ongoing problems with iOPS, and I will continue to make that clear to the Chief Constable.”

A GMP spokesman said: “The Greater Manchester Police recently launched one of the UK’s largest public sector IT projects, the size of which is unprecedented in UK policing.

“As a result, we are currently reviewing our provision of data to external parties to ensure that the data we share is accurate and complete. This includes the provision of crime statistics to the Home Office to be included in ONS crime in the 2019 England and Wales Report.

“Since the start, our priority has been to train officers and staff and to ensure that the system meets the requirements of the emergency services.

Chief of Police Ian Hopkins

(Image: UGC)

“If we focus on this area, we are well on the way to getting back to work as usual and we can look forward to making further progress that will benefit the communities in Greater Manchester.

“We are continually reviewing and improving the data quality of the system so that we can deliver it to external parties and ensure that we meet the next annual data return schedule in April 2020.”

The home office was asked to comment.

Problems with the iOPS system that was introduced to replace the obsolete OPUS system have been reported by the front officers from the time they were turned on in early July.

This included loss of information, constant crashes, protection concerns, lack of training and the time required for data entry. By the time GMP insisted, the problems were due to the scale of the IT changes that were expected.

In October, then Stockport MP Ann Coffey expressed serious concerns about missing data, but was warned that “this issue will be resolved and the missing data will be made available in the coming months.”

A report by Her Majesty’s Police, Fire and Emergency Services Authority regarding iOPS, which was compiled after a targeted visit in November, is due to be released in the next few weeks.

