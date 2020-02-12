Cardinal Chairman and President Michael Bidwill (Matt Bertram / Arizona Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals’ talent deficit has increased in recent years compared to their NFC West problems.

A reverse course, after head coach Bruce Arians was replaced by Steve Wilks after just one season, put Arizona in a hole, as did the missed draft picks and flicking flops from seasoned free agents.

General Manager Steve Keim is far from the success stories that began his tenure as Cardinals’ top manager in 2013. He hired Arians, traded for quarterback Carson Palmer and designed David Johnson among them. But the success after hiring Kliff Kingsbury to replace Wilks and Number 1’s design for Kyler Murray has cooled speculation that Germ’s job could be at risk.

“I would say (Keim) has just chosen the rookie of the year with its last (first) draft pick,” Cardinals Chairman and President Michael Bidwill said Wednesday. “He had a lot to do with Cliff Kingsbury’s attitude. He did many things right. I feel like we have definitely turned around and the cardinals are going in the right direction, Steve Keim deserves a lot of credit for it and I hope that fans will recognize that this was a big part of his decision making. “

Many of the ongoing improvements will have to do with Keim playing its cards this off-season.

Priorities to be addressed with enhancements, freedom of choice, and design include adding two launchers, re-signing the Kenyan Drake rewind, strengthening a low-level defense, and providing Murray with better weapons for the recipient.

As of Wednesday, Keim will have a cap of approximately $ 54 million. Some eat these numbers through extensions – D.J. Humphries and Drake are the best potential signers there – and also by paying the design class, which includes number 8 in the overall selection.

The internal development, especially of three rookie receivers that didn’t break out, could help improve Keim’s recent success rate in design.

Even after a year in which the team lost six games in a row, improvements throughout the 5-10-1 season in Arizona are enough to make you feel good, Bidwill said. And the disappointments were not all directly due to germs. The loss of Patrick Peterson (suspension) and Robert Alford (injury) cornerstones, as well as the defensive end’s release of Darius Philon, stabbed Arizona before the start of 2019.

“A lot of good things are happening,” Bidwill said of his GM. “He received a lot of criticism – some of his draft picks didn’t work – but you only looked at the number of starters that weren’t available for our defense last year. If they were available, the season would have been on the defensive Side of the ball could have been very different. That had to do with injuries and other things for which you cannot be held responsible by a manager. “

