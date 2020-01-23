GM Opens Racing Tech Center Near Charlotte Motor Speedway | Corporate Financing

advertisement

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors plans to open a new technical performance and racing center near Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Carolina.

The 75,000-square-meter center is scheduled to open at Interstate 85 in Concord in mid-2020. GM says there are still plans for the number of people who would work there. But it would be a mix of Detroit region employees and new North Carolina employees.

The company said in a prepared statement on Thursday that the center will be close to many partners and suppliers of Chevrolet and Cadillac racing teams. According to GM, it will open up a growing talent base in the Charlotte region.

The center will focus on the transfer of knowledge about car racing to the technology for vehicles that are sold to the public. GM says knowledge of fluid dynamics, model testing, and some wind tunnel tests started with racing and is now used in the development of standard vehicles.

