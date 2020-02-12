Valentine’s Day is near.

The pressure is on to see whose Bae is the most romantic. Girls expect amazing gifts and dates, boys probably expect the usual boxers and undershirts, no problem.

Some people go up and down and look for money to spend on their important people. If you have the money to go out and party in the expensive restaurants all night, that’s good for you.

But if you are on a budget and want to give your partner the feeling of being something special without bursting the big guns, you can try the following ideas:

Take a walk together

In this age of technology, it’s easy to get distracted. You have dinner with bae, but your eyes are on your phone and scrolling through your timeline. When was the last time you hung around with Bae without being distracted?

Hold the big phone at home this Valentine’s Day. Only carry the flashlight phone when you have or use it. Get out of the couch, leave the kids, leave the dirty things and plates, leave the TV and just go for a long walk together in the evening.

Take a bath, wear comfortable house clothes and slippers, and go for a long walk without a destination.

Life is full of responsibilities, but sometimes those responsibilities can choke life out of you. You need a space, a moment to breathe, a chance to just be with the one you love and do nothing.

Why is that important? Because it gives you time to think about the person whose hand you are holding. It gives you time to heal, to forgive and to be forgiven. This walk could cause problems to get smaller, less important, and even get your relationship going again.

Outdoor games

Outdoor games are a healthy way of reliving the spark in a relationship. Being outside in the fresh air – soccer, basketball, tennis, long jump or high jump, running – automatically leads us back to our childhood.

These nostalgic memories excite us and make us want to be young again. Shake off the old man / woman syndrome that is emerging in adulthood and play a lively outdoor game with bae.

Relive your childhood together, take part in friendly competitions and simply enjoy one of these outdoor activities.

Indoor games

Indoor games are vital to relationships. Aside from releasing nostalgic memories, it would bring out the playful nature of a couple. Indoor games you can play with bae include Ludo, Scrabble, Card, Monopol, etc.

Now it is important that you sizzle a little when playing indoor games. The loser takes off a piece of clothing. The game must continue until a partner has no clothes or no clothes. You could also use housework as a punishment; The loser is allowed to boil for a week.

Pillow Fight is another fun indoor game. Hit as hard as you can. I think we all know where this is going.

Hide ‘n’ Seek, ‘Police catch Thief’ are other indoor games that can be tried out. Many men played these games in their childhood. Go to the children’s toy store and buy the accessories you need, including toy water pistols.

Look at the stars together

I know Nigerians generally don’t have time for this kind of silliness, but how about being the loving couple you normally see in movies?

You and bae can go into a garden, lie down on the grass and watch the stars together. The view of the wide sky and the beautiful stars can trigger pent-up emotions and restore and renew an old and cramped relationship.

Love is special and once you find it, don’t let it bend to any social pressure. You can’t make suggestions on Valentine’s Day. You are also not allowed to go to expensive restaurants. Do what works for you and your partner.