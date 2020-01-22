Global TaxUpdate offers international tax laws that have been translated into English

advertisement

Global TaxUpdate, a Lisbon-based global tax information service provider, has launched GTU OnDemand, an e-commerce service that provides access to an online shop with translated tax laws.

Global TaxUpdate comes from TaxUpdate, a Brazilian-based organization with almost 15 years of experience in providing tax information to Brazilian companies. GTU employs a team of linguists and experienced tax lawyers to translate international tax law into English.

“Our goal is to facilitate access to reliable tax information, regardless of the industry,” said GTU boss André Teixeira in a statement. “Finding tax laws in the right language can be an arduous task that often requires consulting with translation software or legal translation services. We chose to set up OnDemand because we believed that everyone, from students to decision makers, should have access to our translated documents. “

More information is available at https://ondemand.globaltaxupdate.com.

