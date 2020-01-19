Global IT spending is expected to reach $ 3.9 trillion in 2020

advertisement

The global technology industry is facing a huge buying frenzy this year, says Gartner. The analyst company’s latest forecast, released on Wednesday, forecasts spending of $ 3.9 trillion in 2020, compared to $ 3.8 trillion last year.

Most of this difference will be due to the fact that Windows 7 is reaching the end of its life and the spread of cloud software for businesses continues to grow. Software spending in general will increase 10.5 percent this year and perform better than data center systems, IT and communications services, and hardware.

advertisement

Companies will invest more in cloud-based solutions than in non-cloud-based tools. For this reason, Gartner believes that “the next generation disruptive business models will emerge”.

Hardware sales declined in the fourth quarter of 2019, which Gartner is expected to change this time. Approximately $ 10 billion is generated by buying cheap smartphones in third world countries.

At the same time, the dollar is expected to become stronger, which will be an obstacle to increased acceptance, especially for premium smartphones and data center devices.

“Although political uncertainty brought the global economy closer to recession, it did not occur in 2019 and is still not the most likely scenario for 2020 and beyond,” said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner.

“As global uncertainty diminishes, companies double their IT investments because they expect sales to grow, but their spending patterns are constantly changing.”

advertisement