An illustration of a new 37-storey building in the center of Auckland that houses a Holiday Inn Express on the lower floors and a voco hotel on the upper floors.

Global hotel operator IHG is switching to its new “voco” brand – dusty but professional service – and is dropping its “wellness experience” EVEN brand for an under construction 200-room central Auckland hotel.

It announced in mid-2017 that the hotel that will be built on the corner of Albert and Wyndham streets will EVEN get the brand and offer “a holistic wellness experience”.

Now a franchise agreement between IHG and the Australian developer of the hotel, Pro-invest, will be the new “voco” brand of the hotel IHG – where they “combine character and quality to create uncomfortable hotels with hospitable hosts”.

Pro-invest will manage the hotel under the franchise agreement with IHG.

Hotel developer and manager Pro-invest is planning to open a Holiday Inn Express this year in the center of Queenstown.

IHG said the new brand fitted better and would resonate with “the colorful, dusty and laid-back Kiwi spirit.”

The voco hotel would have 200 rooms designed around the “Me Time” concept with premium beds for a good night’s sleep, superior showers, innovative lighting and user-friendly technology, as well as a restaurant and bar and a gym throughout the day.

It would also fit in well with Pro-invest’s focus on the environment and dedication to striving for high energy efficiency in its hotels.

The voco hotel is located in one of the tallest buildings in Auckland, a 37-storey building in which the 290-room Holiday Inn Express, another IHG brand, will occupy the lower floors and the upper half voco.

The hotel is currently under construction and IHG says so and Pro-invest would bring the vocal brand to New Zealand in mid-2021.

Tourism and leisure consultant Stephen Hamilton says that international hotel management companies such as IHG are constantly evolving their brands.

Leanne Harwood, CEO of IHG, Leanne Harwood, said the vocal brand had created momentum since its launch in June 2018. The Auckland voco would be the first in New Zealand. There were five in Australia, on the Gold Coast, Yarra Valley, Hunter Valley, Melbourne and Sydney.

Sustainability performance at voco hotels in Australia includes half a million plastic bottles that have been recycled to make vocal bedding, locally produced food, more than 300,000 bees producing honey and honeycomb for the restaurants.

Tourism and leisure consultant Stephen Hamilton of Horwath HTL said that international hotel management groups such as IHG were always developing their brands.

The guests they targeted with voco were a new generation of consumers looking for a different kind of hotel experience. It was important for hotel brands to try to meet the expectations of the next generation and what they were willing to pay for it.

The hotel market was very competitive and a brand of the hotel was one of the things the consumer told what the hotel stood for.

Pro-invest in the hotel sector was a bit unusual because it was not only a developer and owner of hotels, but also a manager. Pro-invest had various branches that fulfilled these roles. IHG and Pro-invest have been partners for quite some time, Hamilton said.

Pro-invest recently opened the Holiday Inn Express Melbourne Southbank and has expanded its existing Holiday Inn Express properties in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Newcastle. This year it expects to open the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown.

