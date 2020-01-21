Global economic confidence rebounded in the fourth quarter, according to ACCA and IMA

advertisement

According to a new survey of accountants from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute for Chartered Accountants in North America, confidence in the global economy recovered roughly to the level of mid-2019 in the fourth quarter of last year and improved particularly strongly in North America management accountants.

While the Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) of 2,560 auditors reported a recovery in economic confidence in all key regions of the world, global confidence fell below the long-term average and predicted continued moderate expansion in the global economy. The full report is here and at https: //www.imanet.org/insights-and-trends/global-economic-conditions-survey?ssopc=1 available.

The U.S. GECS confidence measure improved significantly in the fourth quarter to its highest level since 2018 in the second quarter. Advances in trade negotiations with China and a three-quarter-point cut in US federal funds rate since July may have helped improve sentiment. On other statements related to the United States

“In 2019, the global economy grew nearly 3 percent, the slowest rate since the financial crisis ten years ago,” said Warner Johnston, head of ACCA USA, in a statement on Tuesday. The GECS anticipated this slowdown, which continued over the past year. Looking to the future, the GECS expects steady growth at the beginning of this year without a strong recovery, but also without a global recession. Many risks to the global economy in 2020 are the same as in 2019. “

In other findings related to the United States, growth in the United States slowed as expected last year, but did not come close to the recession forecast by many analysts. The GECS order index consistently indicated a slowdown rather than a recession. For 2019 as a whole, GDP growth will be 2.3 percent in 2019, compared to 2.9 percent in 2018: Weaker investments and less trade were the main causes. The GECS investment index reflected a weaker investment climate in 2019, but recovered in the fourth quarter. Thanks to a lively job market and rising wages, consumer spending was largely able to hold its own last year.

The global order index, which is less volatile than confidence, changed little for the third consecutive quarter, and global investment and employment indices also remained relatively stable in the fourth quarter, close to the long-term average. The picture of global inflation continues to point to subdued cost pressures reflecting the effects of a slowdown in economic growth.

“There are downside risks to the economy, with the main risk being a renewed escalation in trade tensions between the US and China,” said IMA Vice President for Research and Politics Raef Lawson in a statement. “However, last year’s monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve and many other central banks will support growth in the coming months. It is also a year in which we encounter a US presidential election that often coincides with a vibrant economy global recession is very unlikely, but it will be another year of slow growth. ”

