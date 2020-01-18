advertisement

Trust us, the Americans won’t like this news.

On Wednesday, US News & World Report released its 2020 list of the best countries, and one of the most depressing results, at least for Americans, was: “While the US is perceived as the most powerful country in the world, data shows it is not perceived as very trustworthy “Writes US News. Since 2016, when the first report on the “best countries” was published, the perception of the United States as trustworthy has steadily dropped to a record low of 16.3 on a 100-point scale. The publication adds that this has been the “sharpest decline” in global confidence since 2016 among all rated countries. ”

So what’s going on here? Kevin Drew, deputy editor-in-chief for Best Countries at US News & World Report, noted that some of President Trump’s recent statements and media reports “have shaken public opinion in various countries about the United States’ commitment to its traditional strategic alliances,” media reports said 2019, after which the US could leave NATO, “last year’s abrupt announcement that the US would withdraw its forces from Syria” and “European leaders are increasingly frustrated with Trump’s global leadership,” wrote Drew.

But it is not just about politics, as the Pew Research Center data shows: “Majorities say that the United States does not take the interests of other countries into account when making foreign policy decisions,” reveals Pew – which could have an impact on the question of how trustworthy people are Find America.

For whatever reason, other countries don’t have this trustworthiness problem: Canada, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark top the US news list as the most trustworthy.

10 most trusted countries

Canada

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

New Zealand

Finland

Australia

Netherlands

Germany

The Best Countries Report – a collaboration between US News & World Report, BAV Group and the Wharton School – examined 73 nations in 65 metrics (measuring quality of life, cultural influence, entrepreneurship and business climate, power and more) using a survey of more than 20,000 respondents worldwide in 36 countries.

Overall, Switzerland landed on the list of the best countries, with US news finding that “the county was in the top 10 in five of the nine subheadings, including # 2 for business and # 7 for citizenship and quality of Life. “Canada came second and Japan third.

The US rose to 7th place after “being considered the most powerful country,” the US newspaper writes. It also scored for its entrepreneurial thinking and cultural influence, but was not trustworthy.

10 best countries

Switzerland

Canada

Japan

Germany

Australia

United Kingdom

United States

Sweden

Netherlands

Norway

Regardless of which country you live in, you may have some dark views about our world: “Almost half of those surveyed said that conditions around the world have deteriorated over the past year,” Drew writes in an analysis of the report. In addition, only 40% of people currently believe the world is safe, 82% believe that there is currently a leadership crisis in the world, and almost three quarters (74%) say the global economy is in decline. On the positive side, more than half (57%) believe that their country is pointing in the right direction.

