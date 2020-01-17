Glenn W. Phillips II - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Glenn Phillips

Glenn W. Phillips II, 70, from Lady Lake, FL, passed away on January 13, 2020.

He was born on January 26, 1949 in Riverside, New Jersey. Glenn was Past Grand Master of the State of Florida, member of the Umatilla Masonic Lodge, member of F&AM, Ocala Scottish Rite, member of York Rite and The Shrine of Miami.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Phillips, 53; Sons: Glenn W. (Lisa) Phillips III and David Charles (Angel) Phillips, daughter: Kimberly Susanne Phillips, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, father: Glenn W. Phillips, brother: David C. Phillips, and sister: Nancy Phillips. The death of his mother Stella Phillips precedes him.

The funeral service will take place on January 17, 2020 at 1.30 p.m. officiated with Chaplain Bob Whitworth in Umatilla’s First Baptist Church. A visit takes place from 12.30 p.m. to the service. The funeral takes place in the Lakeside Memory Gardens. Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

