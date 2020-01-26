advertisement

Glenn Close said that Mila Kunis became a “friend for life” after playing an alienated mother and daughter in a new drama.

The Hollywood stars appear opposite each other in Four Good Days, which tells the story of a family devastated by drug addiction.

Kunis, 36, plays a recovering addict, while Close, 72, plays as the desperate mother who fights to save her. Glenn Close said she and Mila Kunis became good friends after playing the lead role together in a new drama (Evan Agostini / Invision for Chase Sapphire / AP Images)

The film, directed by Rodrigo Garcia, was shot in less than a month, but seven times Oscar-nominated Close said that this was all it took for the two actresses to build a strong friendship.

During the world premiere of Four Good Days at the Sundance Film Festival, she told the PA news agency: “I absolutely love Mila.

“She is really gifted, she jumped in this part, and for someone who is known for romantic comedy and because she is so beautiful, she just found a character who was very loyal to the character.

“We had great chemistry from the very beginning, so she is now a friend for life.”

Kunis, who is married to fellow Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher, was exuberant in her praise for Close.Mila Kunis plays opposite Glenn Close in Four Good Days (Arthur Mola / Invision / AP)

At the annual film festival in Park City, Utah, she said: “Glenn is a beautiful soul, an incredible actor.

“She’s just great to be around, energetic and different, everything about her, her effortless nature, it’s contagious.”

Four Good Days investigates the opioid crisis that is currently destroying the US, with the government dying an estimated 130 people a day from opioid overdoses.

Close, who said she had been fighting loved ones with addiction problems, said that shining a light on the “terrible crisis” was one of the reasons why she decided to work on the film.

She said: “What the film does and why I wanted to do it is that it puts a very personal, specific focus on what it (addiction) does to families and what it does to relationships within families and how difficult it is to overcome .

“And hopefully it will make emotional contact with people so that they are more ready to do something about it, understand it better, demand that there are more places where people can get help.”

Four Good Days will be released later this year.

