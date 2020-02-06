Advertisement

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=environment%2Cexcitement%2Chope%2Coverall-positive%2Clandfills%2Cglendale-az%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcommunities_glendale&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fglendale&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Almost a decade ago, executives at Glendale expected to make money from conversations with Vieste Energy and extend the life of the urban landfill. Instead, it led to years of legal battles. (Photo: John Samora, John Samora / The Arizona Republic)

Almost a decade ago, executives at Glendale expected to make money from conversations with Vieste Energy and extend the life of the urban landfill. Instead, it led to years of legal battles.

Advertisement

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Glendale on January 28, as did a judge from the Maricopa County Superior Court in 2017.

The Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision to award Glendale $ 280,000 in damages, nearly $ 2.9 million in attorney fees, and $ 898,193.20 in other costs. The city can also reimburse the costs of the recent appeal.

Vieste had set up operations at the landfill near Avenida 115 and Avenida Glendale to convert the city’s garbage into energy. But soon the company became concerned about grass waste and other garden waste mixed with the garbage.

Lawsuits fly in 2015

The company filed a $ 200 million lawsuit against the city in 2015.

The company argued that household waste had to be pre-sorted, but Glendale officials adhered to the contract, which was different.

Nancy Mangone, the city’s deputy attorney and chief city councilor, said the contract language was “very clear”.

“The reason we continued this litigation was to protect our citizens’ tax dollars,” she said.

Mangone said the city will hopefully offset the litigation costs five years after the initial dispute.

Vieste officials did not respond to requests for comments.

Go forward

Glendale had expected Vieste to receive $ 100,000 annually for landfill rentals and a $ 476,000 recycling management fee.

Glendale expects Vieste to deliver 120,000 tons of garbage to convert it into energy and sell it.

Vieste’s facility has since been removed from the municipal landfill.

City officials have no immediate plans to find another partner to turn garbage into energy. Michelle Woytenko, head of Glendale’s branch office, said city officials are carefully considering future similar contracts.

“We are constantly evaluating technologies,” said Woytenko. “We are looking for proven technology.”

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Kevin Phelps, manager of Glendale City, and his stepson arranged meetings that resulted in a city contract. He has not disclosed the relationship with the council

City officials said the lawsuit, while laborious and time-consuming, would not change their approach to future deals and partnerships.

“We will not allow a single deal to change the way we do business,” Mangone said. “Ultimately, we are very satisfied with the result of the call and we are happy that we have this behind us.”

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/glendale/2020/02/06/glendale-wins-arizona-court-appeals-case-against-vieste-energy-landfill – Operation / 4666654002 /

Advertisement