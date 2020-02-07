This second album by the German hardcore quintet Giver is a deceptively lively collection despite its ominous title, dark shades and texts that deal with exploitative work and religious discord. There are many dreary screams and dark guitars, but these 10 tracks are underpinned by a keen ear for melodies, resulting in an immediate, energetic recording, the sheer power of which reverberates long after it ends.

The best moments come early with the Opener Night Season, which is characterized by powerful riffs and impressive vocals, while the racing metallic punk of the title track is another popular highlight. The gangs’ massive screams amplify the feeling of combative euphoria, but Giver also leaves room for a little despair, especially in relation to the excellent thesis Words Are Rain, which are shrouded in grim darkness. In other places, dark passages and a hint of blackgaze cast more shadows.

Violence may be a big ingredient, but Giver proves that they are far more than mere aggression.

Verdict: 4/5