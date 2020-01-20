Give your loved ones to God with this prayer from St. Therese of Lisieux

advertisement

Chapter 17 of John’s gospel goes back to a great liturgical hymn. In it Jesus appears in all His glory as the Son, speaking intimately with God, whom He calls “Abba,” a term rarely used in Judaism. “Father, the hour has come. Glorify your Son, that your Son may glorify you. Jn 17: 1). “The Son has come to reveal the Father to the world, it is for those who have accepted Him in the faith that He is praying. Those who believed have become the children of God “(Jn 1:12)” I pray for them. I do not pray for the world, but for those you have given me, for they are yours. Everything I have is yours, and everything you have is mine. And glory has come to me through them. ”(Jn 17: 9-10)

Each of us can apply these words to Jesus and apply them to a husband or wife or children and friends — all whom the Lord has entrusted to us. This is what St. Therese of the child Jesus did. She was a beginner instructor without possessing the title and a dedicated sister of two missionaries with whom she corresponded. With a certain boldness, she prayed to the Father who paraphrased the words of Jesus:

“I brought your glory to earth by completing the work you gave me to do. I revealed your name to those you gave me. They were yours and you gave them to me. They know everything what you have given me comes from you, because I gave them the words that you gave me. They accepted them and they believed that you sent me. ” (Manuscript C, 34 r).

Jacques Gauthier

